Turbulent Founds New Game Studio to Create New Worlds for Star Citizen

Turbulent is opening a Montreal game studio focused solely on creating star systems for Cloud Imperium's Star Citizen.

The studio will be headed by CTO and co-founder Benoit Beausejour and producer Guillaume Voghel in addition to art director Pierre-Luc Boulais and lead game designer Louis Rousseau.

"I am extremely proud to officially announce the creation of a Star Citizen development team in Montreal at Turbulent," said Beausejour. "Montreal has an amazing talent pool of developers and a rich video game history, and we couldn’t be happier to add the very best local talent to work with the CIG family on the focused goal of building worlds for this unprecedented persistent universe."

The new studio will be fully independent, based on "unique Montreal culture," and will contribute to the global development roadmap of Star Citizen, which currently is being developed across multiple countries: the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

The team will work on new tools to both enhance and expand plans currently in place, including creating new features and star systems for Star Citizen. Additionally, it will grow to up to 100 developers in the future.

"Over the years, Turbulent has proven themselves to be an extremely reliable and creative partner," said chief development officer and co-founder of Cloud Imperium Games. '="We entered into a partnership with Benoit and the team at Turbulent eight years ago, first to help us develop our web presence and then our publishing and platform capabilities. Their hard work and efforts have been integral to our success. It’s a natural progression of our close relationship that we have now asked them to build out a dedicated content team from Montreal’s finest developers to help us create entire new star systems for the Star Citizen Persistent Universe. I couldn’t be happier to welcome Guillaume, Pierre-Luc, and Louis to the CIG and Star Citizen team."

There are scant details about what's coming down the line right now, but we should be seeing more from the new studio soon.