Star Citizen Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2950 Event Grants Free Access to the Game Until December 2nd

Starting today and for over a week, Star Citizen will be available for free as part of the game's latest in-game events.

The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2950 event grants free access not only to the game but also to over 100 ships from today, November 20th until December 2nd. This is the perfect opportunity for players to try out Star Citizen and see what the game is all about. You can start your journey through space by heading over to the game's official website.

See and fly over 100 ships in Star Citizen for free! This is the first time IAE officials have made this many flyable ships eligible for the Test Fly program.

The highly anticipated Crusader Mercury Star Runner will be flyable for the first time ever.

A special surprise reveal for attendees from innovative manufacturer Consolidated Outlands.

“Best in Show” ship awards begin on Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 2 in the New Babbage Expo Hall.

Explore the New Babbage Expo Hall for the first time, with manufacturers of vehicles, weapons, and armor showcasing their latest ships, concept designs, and gear every day.

View daily coverage and updates from Jax McCleary, the award-winning journalist and host of the wildly popular Galactic Gears spectrum show. Jax will bring viewers the latest directly from the New Babbage Expo Hall, with hot takes on the latest ship models on show.

Star Citizen is now available on PC.