Tom Holland Admits to a Mistake He Made While Playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted Movie

Renowned actor Tom Holland has wrapped up working on the Uncharted movie back in October, moving on to other projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home. As part of an interview published this week on GQ, Tom Holland looked back at his performance in the Uncharted movie under the lens of self-criticism.

As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’ acting becomes something other than playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.’ I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment! Look, I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.

The Uncharted movie had an exceedingly troublesome development history. It was first announced back in 2008 and received several delays due to a long list of screenwriters and directors dropping from the project. The final version features a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap). The main cast includes Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, Antonio Banderas in an as-of-yet unnamed role, and of course Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake.

The Uncharted Movie Has Been Delayed to February 2022

The Uncharted movie is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022.