Uncharted Movie Delivers Plenty of Banter and Treasure in its Final Trailer

The Uncharted movie arrives in theaters in only a couple weeks, and Sony Pictures has released one last trailer to keep the hype train rolling. A lot of the action is from scenes that have been teased before (flying pirate ships, the improbable cargo plane fight, ect.) but this trailer serves up a lot more banter between Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Victor Sullivan. We also get a bit more detail about the motivation of Antonio Banderas’ villain, and yet another tease that Nate’s brother Sam may be involved in the movie in some way. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Sony-Backed Call of Duty Vets at Deviation Games are Expanding with a Canadian Studio

Nice to see more of a focus on the characters. The over-the-top action scenes are great, but it’s going to be the chemistry between Holland, Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast that really carries the movie. Haven’t been keeping up with the Uncharted movie? The flick stars Holland as Nathan, Wahlberg as Sully, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle as our bad guys. The movie will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), and written by the team of Art Marcum and Matt Halloway (Iron Man, Punisher: War Zone). Here’s the movie's official description…

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

The Uncharted movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 11.