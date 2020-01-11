Sony Reportedly Eyeing Ruben Fleischer to Direct the Uncharted Movie

After the recent departure of Travis Knight as the director of the upcoming Uncharted movie, Sony is reportedly rushing to find a new director in order to fast-track production before the next Spider-Man, according to sources cited by Deadline.

This is because the protagonist of both movies will be played by the same actor, Tom Holland. Deadline also goes on to speculate Ruben Fleischer might be in pole position to direct the Uncharted movie, which will also star Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake's long-time mentor and friend Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

Uncharted Movie Loses Yet Another Director; Release Date Pushed Back

Fleischer already directed the two Zombieland movies and the recent Venom film for Sony. The latter in particular was a huge hit and now has a sequel inbound for an October 2020 launch window, though Venom 2 will be directed by Andy Serkis instead.

The Uncharted movie had a lengthy development phase, moving through several directors and screenwriters over the entire past decade.

Now, though, it should be set to be the first PlayStation Productions adaptation, with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan in the role of executive producers. We'll keep you appraised on any official news on the Uncharted movie director - stay tuned.