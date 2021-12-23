Uncharted Movie’s Latest Trailer Shows Off Flying Pirate Ships and Sully’s Moustache

The Uncharted franchise has taken a rather long, twisted route to movie screens, but the Tom-Holland-starring movie seems to be ready to go and now we have a new trailer on our hands. This latest preview shows off just how crazy this ride is going to get, as it culminates with a battle taking place on two pirate ships being carried through the air by helicopters. Oh, and yes, we also get a long-awaited peek at Mark Wahlberg’s Sully with his trademark moustache. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Well, you can accuse this movie of a lack of ambition! Haven’t been keeping up with the Uncharted movie? The flick stars Holland as Nathan, Wahlberg as Sully, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle as our bad guys. The movie will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), and written by the team of Art Marcum and Matt Halloway (Iron Man, Punisher: War Zone). Here’s an official story description…

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

The Uncharted movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. Of course, given the situation with COVID and the new variant that could change. Will you be checking out Nathan Drake’s first cinematic adventure whenever it hits theaters?