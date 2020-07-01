This is Your First Official Look at the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is gathering a lot of traction these days. We recently showcased the entirety of its specs that were leaked. However, so far, we have no idea how the device looks like. Granted, there has been a case reveal, but that does not tell much. But the leak we have right now looks a lot more convincing than anything else we have seen so far.

After all, this is coming from the official website of Samsung Russia. Sadly, the page was taken down but the pictures are with us.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Pays a Visit to TENNA, Might Sport Snapdragon 865+

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Official Pictures Revealed by Samsung Russia

Now as I said before, the pictures have been removed from the site, but Ishan Agarwal managed to grab the pictures. Here's what they look like.





Now, here is the thing. The device is scheduled to be announced at the Unpacked event next month. However, we have heard in the past that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come in a copper/bronze colour, and if this is what it is going to be like, consider us sold.

Another important thing that you must understand here is that this could also be just a concept design that Samsung Russia shared on their website and nothing more than that. After all, the zoom camera is reportedly missing from the pictures and there seems to be no branding whatsoever.

There is sadly no other information present at the moment on how the phone is going to look like, but this design does make sense as it reminds us of the Galaxy S20 series while keeping the classic Note 20 gives such as the boxier design as well as the S-Pen.

Do you think this is going to be the final design of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Russia jus accidentally shared something that is not final?