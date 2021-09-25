120Hz ProMotion Technology on iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Does Not Work With Third-Party Apps

One of the most significant changes Apple introduced to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max was a 120Hz ProMotion display, an upgrade not available on last year’s ‘Pro’ models. Unfortunately, some third-party apps cannot take advantage of this feature.

Developer Report That in Many Cases, Animations Are Limited to 60Hz, and Assume It Is to Save Battery Power

Developer of the Apollo Reddit client Christian Selig found out the hard way when he received his iPhone 13 Pro and discovered that third-party app animations were limited to 60Hz after receiving complaints from customers. Selig believes this limitation was put in place to conserve battery life because none of the iPad Pro models with 120Hz ProMotion displays exhibit this kind of behavior, with all apps running buttery-smooth.

Am I correct in seeing that UIView.animateWithDuration APIs aren't clocked at 120Hz on iPhone 13? On UIScrollView, system ones, and Metal by the looks of it, rest is still 60Hz? pic.twitter.com/t3MeM9cj0E — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 24, 2021

Apple’s own apps are presumably running at 120Hz, so it is possible that this limitation is only applied to third-party programs. In case you did not know, Apple introduced 120Hz ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this year as an adaptive refresh rate technology thanks to the use of LTPO OLED panels. If the screen is displaying a static image or is dormant, the refresh rate will lower itself to 10Hz to save battery life and raise to its maximum limit when users want to experience a smooth UI or run a game.

Note that this isn't the case on iPad Pros, those do use 120 Hz for all animations. See attached. I assume this is a purposeful battery life optimization choice on iPhones. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/Utg0oaDzdi — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 24, 2021

It is possible this limitation is removed through a software update, otherwise, we suspect millions of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would be bummed out that they upgraded to the newer and more expensive models just to hit this animation roadblock. Do you think Apple should have allowed third-party apps to run at 120Hz at all times? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

