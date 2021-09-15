Samsung Takes a Hit at Apple for Taking So Long to Bring 120Hz ProMotion Displays to the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Consumers would have the right to criticize Apple for taking so long in bringing 120Hz ProMotion displays to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Samsung thinks so too and has taken the opportunity to take a dig at its biggest rival in the smartphone space.

Samsung First Introduced 120Hz Refresh Rate Support With the Launch of the Galaxy S20 Series

On Twitter, Samsung Mobile tweeted the following in an attempt to let the audience know that the Korean company introduced 120Hz displays to its flagship smartphone a while back.

However, it has only been a couple of years because 120Hz displays were introduced with the Galaxy S20 series launch. What we can appreciate about Samsung is that it introduced the feature to all three models, whereas Apple has only brought the upgrade to the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This means consumers will have to spend more money in experiencing that buttery-smooth high refresh rate.

We’ve been refreshing at 120Hz for a while now... — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 14, 2021

Unfortunately, we cannot give Samsung all the credit as there is still some criticism we would like to state. When the 120Hz option was introduced to the Galaxy S20 series, it was not supported on the maximum display resolution, presumably to conserve battery life, though the OnePlus 8 Pro had the same hardware and it could enable a high refresh rate at its maximum resolution.

Secondly, users could only toggle between the 120Hz and 60Hz options on the Galaxy S20 lineup, whereas the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max intelligently changes that refresh rate depending on the content shown on the screen to conserve battery life. This is all thanks to the more advanced LTPO displays, which Apple procured from Samsung.

If you are still disappointed that you have to spend more on the premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to experience that 120Hz refresh rate, perhaps you should wait for the iPhone 14 series. Word on the street is that all iPhone 14 will get 120Hz LTPO screens, so let us hope that prediction materializes.