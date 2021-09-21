iPhone 13, 13 mini Receive Praise Regarding Battery Life, Pro Models’ ProMotion Makes Things Smoother, and Other Details in This Review Roundup

The reviews for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are here, with critics praising the battery life improvements incorporated by Apple. Additionally, the upgrades present in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were lauded, with more details discussed in this review roundup. If you have not so already, remember to check out unboxing and video reviews of Apple’s flagship smartphone series.

When the battery life is the key subject, The Verge mentioned that the iPhone 13’s endurance improved, while also speaking positively about the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the same category.

“On one day of my testing, the regular iPhone 13 made it from 7am to midnight before it tuckered out. That was with some camera testing, watching some video, the usual doomscrolling, emails, work, and some games. It was an intense set of work for the five hours of screentime that day, so that’s impressive. On another day with lighter usage, I didn’t see the battery warning until the following morning. But the iPhone 13’s battery isn’t magic. When we had a day of a lot more 4K video testing, I was looking for a charger by 7 or 8. I’ve only had the phones for a little less than a week, so I focused most of my use on the smaller iPhone 13 Pro as a kind of worst-case test. And my results are in line with Apple’s claims. On a day when we really pushed the phone with lots of 4K video and max brightness on the screen, it still lasted from early morning to 11PM with 20 percent remaining — with somewhere north of four hours of very heavy use in the screen time tracking app. A day with less intense usage clocked me at seven hours of screen on time before the low battery warning kicked in. Bottom line: I have much more confidence walking out of the house for a long day without carrying an external battery pack. For me, the line a smartphone needs to cross is that I trust I can get through a normal day without battery anxiety. Both the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max easily get there.”

Engadget reports that the Cinematic mode worked as ‘expected,’ with CNN Underscored talking about the Photographic Styles feature, calling it ‘the closest thing to a Pro mode yet.’ CNET has commented on the macro photography of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“In bright and medium lighting, I found macro photography on the iPhone solid. It’s not on the level of a mirrorless camera with dedicated macro lens but it’s one of the better implementations of a macro mode that I’ve seen on a phone. I took solid close-up photos of food, coffee and even recorded a nightmare video clip of ants crawling all over a discarded grapefruit. In low lighting, the iPhone still switches to the ultrawide camera to take a macro photo. The best camera on the phone is the wide-angle camera, which can also handle low-light situations well. And because the phone has to be so close to its subject, it actually blocks some of the light, resulting in mediocre close-up. At this time, there isn’t a way to turn off the macro functionality.”

As for the ProMotion display belonging to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, The Verge reports that it has a major difference in the way you experience the operating system.

“What all this means practically is that scrolling and animations look much smoother. It also has battery life benefits because if nothing’s moving on the screen, the screen needs to refresh less often and therefore uses less power. None of this is news to Android users, but if you haven’t used a high refresh rate display on a phone before it can be a little hard to explain why it makes a difference. This is doubly true on iPhones, because Apple has gotten away with not putting a high refresh rate screen on an iPhone for so long because iOS is itself a very smooth OS without very much jank in its animations. When I scroll on the iPhone 13 Pro, the text stays readable instead of turning into a blur. Things moving on the screen are smoother. It feels more like a direct interaction with my finger because the iPhone can literally change its refresh rate to match my movement.”

