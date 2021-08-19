The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame Trailer Details Dagon’s Schemes and New Dungeons

The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame is less than a week away on PC, and during QuakeCon 2021, Bethesda revealed the first gameplay trailer for the DLC. Part of the larger Gates of Oblivion storyline, Waking Flame adds two new dungeons, Red Petal Bastion and Dread Cellar, and reveals new details about Dagon’s schemes to take over the world. The DLC launches alongside Update 31, which will include a variety of technical and visual upgrades (get more information on that here). Check out the Waking Flame trailer for yourself, below.

Quake Remaster Out Now, Includes 4K Visuals, Crossplay, New Content and Mods, More

Here’s how Bethesda describes the two new Waking Flame dungeons:

The Dread Cellar Formerly a clandestine prison for the Empire’s most dangerous foes, discontents, and radicals, the Dread Cellar has begun radiating mysterious magical energies, prompting the investigation by the Imperial Legion’s Battlemages. In this new dungeon, you must team up with Lucilla Caprenia, a Battlemage in training, and her master Martus Tullius to investigate this once-feared prison and uncover the origins of the Daedric cultists and monsters that now inhabit it. Red Petal Bastion Once, the order of the noble Knights of the Silver Rose dedicated itself to protecting Tamriel from Daedric threat, but recently, the warriors of Red Petal Bastion have begun to pillage nearby temples, stealing away their holy relics. At the doors to the Red Petal Bastion dungeon, a devotee of Azura needs your help to reclaim his shrine’s stolen artifacts from this once-honorable order and discover the terrible secrets behind their ignoble fall to darkness and subsequent hoarding of Tamriel’s relics.

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently free-to-play until August 30, and the game, including the recent Blackwood expansion, are now 60 percent off.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. Waking Flame launches on PC and Stadia on August 23 and consoles on September 8.