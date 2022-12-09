Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC Expansion Announced at The Game Awards 2022

Dead Cells has seen multiple DLC expansions since its release back in 2020. The Bad Seed DLC, as well as the following two expansions, all have added new weapons, locales, boss fights, and generally, much more to do throughout your dungeon-crawling experience. At The Game Awards 2022’s preshow tonight, the game’s fourth DLC expansion was revealed.

In a brand-new animated trailer, the player character is seen traversing through various hallways reminiscent of a classic Konami series– that’s right, Castlevania is crossing over with Dead Cells. The new trailer also includes appearances from iconic Castlevania characters. You can watch the brand-new Return to Castlevania DLC trailer below.

In the trailer, the main character joins forces with Richter Belmont (from Rondo of Blood) and Alucard (from Symphony of the Night) and to battle against Dracula, who is all but ensured to be a boss in the expansion. An interesting note is that all three of them were fighting together toward the end of the trailer, which begs the question: Will Alucard and Richter be playable?

Unfortunately, we don’t know just yet. Both of their weapons will more than likely be accessible weapons. Whether you find them randomly or throughout a special quest that unlocks them later wasn’t disclosed. That said, it will probably be on a scale similar to the other three DLC expansions and have lots for players to do.

Neither the Return to Castlevania expansion gameplay or other features were shown. However, we’ll be sure to update you when that information is released. For more updates on all things Dead Cells, you’ll be sure to find them here.

Dead Cells is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC via Steam, Humble Bundle, and other storefronts. The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, and The Queen and the Sea DLC expansions are available now.