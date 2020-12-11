The Elder Scrolls Online Will Let Players Pass Through the Gates of Oblivion in 2021

Note: This is a developing story. Additional details about The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion expansion will be added later.

What can we expect from The Elder Scrolls Online in 2021? Bethesda’s MMORPG typically releases a major expansion every year, with 2020’s update being Greymoor, which added the Western Skyrim area to explore. Previous expansions have taken TES Online players to other iconic locations, such as Vvardenfell, Summerset, and Elsweyr.

Yesterday, Bethesda revealed a new The Elder Scrolls Online trailer was on the way via a quick Twitter tease featuring an elven woman grasping at some sort of spell book. Obviously, fans had plenty of fun theorizing about that, but moments ago at The Game Awards 2020, Bethesda ended the speculation by revealing the latest TES Online update, Gates of Oblivion. Of course, this strongly implies the new adventure will take place in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’s land of Cyrodiil. You can check out the first trailer for TES Online: Gates of Oblivion, below.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. The Gates of Oblivion update is slated to drop sometime in 2021. More details will be revealed on January 21.