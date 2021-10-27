The Division 2 New Season and Game Mode Delayed to February 2022

Ubisoft Massive announced that the new season and game mode coming to The Division 2 has been delayed to February 2022. The studio's previous plan was to release the content in late 2021.

Earlier this year, we shared our commitment to continue to support The Division 2 and work with new partners within Ubisoft to keep on improving the game experience for all our players. Since then, our team has been hard at work to develop exciting new content with a new game mode as well as significant endgame changes & features.

While plans were still being actively discussed at that point, it was critical for us to give you some early insights about what would come next for the game. Since then, we made various iterations on the plans and actively challenged ourselves not to compromise on quality and ambitions for this new content. This title Update will be one of our most ambitious to date.

We remain confident that this content will bring an exciting experience to our players and pave the way for the future of The Division 2 with future title updates coming in 2022. That being said, and to make sure we deliver this content on par with our vision, we have made the decision to move our new season, game mode and associated content release to February 2022.

This additional time will allow our passionate development team to deliver the best quality for this new content. Of course, we will in the meantime continue to support the game and work on most pressing live issues.