The Division Resurgence is a F2P Mobile Take on Ubisoft’s Open-World Shooter Series

Nathan Birch
Jul 6, 2022
The Division Resurgence

Rumors have been percolating for a while that Ubisoft was prepping a mobile version of their The Division open-world MMO-shooter series, and today they made it official, announcing Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence. Based on the game’s debut trailer and information, it seems like Ubisoft is looking to retain most of what makes The Division unique on mobile, including a large open-world, co-op play, and much of the lore and world-building from the core PC and console games. That said, it seems PvP won’t be part of the package, at least at launch. You can check out the first trailer for The Division Resurgence, below.

Well, Resurgence is not going to replace the core The Division titles, but it looks fairly ambitious for a mobile title. Need to know more? Here are the game’s key features:

  • The Division experience on mobile - Controls and user interface are specifically tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices. Enjoy a new entry of the acclaimed Third-Person Shooter RPG and original game modes set in an urban open-world.
  • A whole new storyline - For newcomers and veterans, discover a new PVE campaign. Be part of the first wave of SHD agents and get a unique perspective of the events around The Division 1 & 2.
  • A vast open-world with high-quality graphics - Explore the open-world in Solo or Coop to play a variety of PVE activities, from story missions to world activities. Roam around an outstandingly detailed urban environment with stunning graphics.
  • Collect & upgrade tons of gears & weapons - Loot, craft, mod and upgrade your gear to fight your enemies. Customize your character with a wide arsenal at your fingertips!
  • Choose your specialization to fit your own playstyle - Level up and improve your skills to unlock new signature weapons and unique gadgets. Switch specialization and change your role anytime to try new abilities and find the best synergy with your friends.

The Division Resurgence is coming to iOS and Android devices. A release window has yet to be revealed, but you can sign up for the game’s alpha now. What do you think? Does mobile The Division spark any interest? Or will you be sticking to the main games?

