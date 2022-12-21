Ubisoft Giving Stadia Users “Free” PC Games, but Currencies and Most Saves Won’t Transfer

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is shutting its doors in January, leaving many to wonder what will happen with the games they purchased on the doomed platform. Various publishers, including Bungie, IO Interactive, and CD Projekt Red have provided ways for players to continue their games on other platforms, and now Ubisoft has outlined their full plan. Ubisoft was arguably the biggest supporter of Stadia, bringing dozens of titles big and small to the service, so their statement is one players have been waiting on.

The good news is you’ll still have access to most of your Stadia games as Ubisoft is offering “free” PC copies of what you bought, playable via Ubisoft Connect. Those still looking to stream their games will be to do so via Amazon Luna in the United States. Those elsewhere will receive a rebate. Oh, and Ubisoft is also tossing a free month of GeForce Now into the pot.

“Whether you own Ubisoft games through Stadia or want to continue cloud gaming with Ubisoft+ Multi-Access, Ubisoft will help ease the transition to other platforms – and on games that feature cross-progression through Ubisoft Connect, such as Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off on Stadia.

Ubisoft is giving you the PC versions of Ubisoft games you owned on Stadia at no extra cost, and these games will automatically be added to your library via Ubisoft Connect. Note that any virtual currency you have in your games won't transfer from Stadia to Ubisoft Connect or any other platform, so be sure to spend it before January 18, as the items you buy on games that have cross-progression will follow you.

If you subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi-Access through Stadia, meanwhile, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to sign up directly via the Ubisoft+ website, along with a voucher for one free month of Ubisoft+ access. Players who subscribed through Ubisoft in the US can also continue streaming Ubisoft+ games via Amazon Luna, while existing subscribers outside the US will receive a discount on Ubisoft+ Multi-Access for six months.”

As spelled out above, there are some caveats to Ubisoft’s plan. Most notably, there is no comprehensive plan for transferring save files, as only games that already supported Stadia-PC cross-progression will be able to be transferred. Only five games (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Division 2, and Watch Dogs: Legion) support cross-progression – if you purchased one of the 30-odd other games Ubisoft released on Stadia, I guess you’re just out of luck. In fact, a small handful of games, including Just Dance 2020 to Just Dance 2022, won’t transfer at all. Oh, and yes, virtual currency won’t be brought over either, with Ubisoft encouraging players to spend it before they lose it (because of course, they are).

Stadia officially shuts down on January 18, 2023.