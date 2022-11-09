PS Plus Extra/Premium Adds Rainbow Six Siege, Skyrim, Ratchet & Clank Games in November

Sony has announced the latest lineup of games coming to their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers in November, and it’s a meaty month, with 20 titles being added in total. These include Skyrim, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, multiple Kingdom Hearts titles, all the PS3 Ratchet & Clank games, and more.

Here are your new PS Plus Extra and Premium games, which will be available on November 15…

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS4, PS5)

Explore a vast open-world, form alliances and defeat a fierce enemy set to destroy the world. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4, PS5)

This high-precision, tactical shooter prioritises careful planning teamwork and finely tuned tactical play. Dive into explosive 5v5 gameplay, high stakes competition, and thrilling PVP team battles, selecting from multiple Operators and taking on a range of scenarios across multiple multiplayer maps.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)

This remastered, four game collection is the perfect place to start your journey or to re-live all of your favourite moments from the third person adventure series.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

This collects three different experiences: the remastered Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, HD movie Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –, a playable episode that links into Kingdom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)

Dive into an action-packed adventure with the latest installment of Square Enix’s and Disney’s action role-playing series. Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Experience the music of Kingdom Hearts in this action rhythm game! Collecting over 20 characters and 140 tracks from across the Kingdom Hearts series, battle through stages in time to iconic music from the series. There’s also an online VS multiplayer mode if you want to take your rhythm skills online.

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS4, PS5)

Soulstorm combines intense action-adventure platformer gameplay with a twisted tale of a society on the brink of revolution, where your moment to moment in-game choices will impact its outcome. The Enhanced Edition includes new game mode “Toby’s Escape”.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PS4)

This online, open world, action-shooter RPG combines iconic environments and deep, authentic world-building. Set in a ravaged Washington D.C, players must attempt to liberate the city and work closely with civilians trapped inside to keep them safe from enemy factions who are fighting to seize control of resource and locations.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)

Become an elite spec ops soldier known as a Ghost, tasked with a special mission to Auroa. A rogue spec ops team, led by your ex–brother-in-arms, have taken over and are hunting you down. Lead your team through the island landscape and save the civilians without being noticed. Play solo or play in co-op PvE with up to 3 friends.

Chorus (PS4, PS5)

In this evolution of the space-combat shooter, play as dual protagonists Nara and her sentient AI companion and starfighter, Forsaken. Attain powerful and distinct weapons and combat upgrades, master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and deadly abilities to overcome massive hordes of enemies and take down titanic battleships.

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4)

As Edith, wander the colossal Finch house, as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.

The Gardens Between (PS4, PS5)

Lost in a mysterious realm where cause and effect are malleable, two friends find that time flows in all directions. Manipulate time to solve puzzles and reach the apex of each isle. Follow the duo as they unpack and explore their significant moments spent together, lighting up constellations and illuminating threads of a bittersweet narrative.

Also releasing for PS Plus Extra subscribers

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4)

(PS4) Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4)

(PS4) Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

(PS3) Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando (PS3)

(PS3) Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)

(PS3) Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked ( PS3)

PS3) Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

Sony now offers three tiers of PS Plus – Essential for $10 a month, Extra for $15 a month, and Premium for $18 a month. You can explore the games available via each tier and sign up here.

Any PS Plus Extra/Premium subscribers out there? What will you be tackling this month?