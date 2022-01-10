Final Fantasy XIV to Get “Drastic” Updates Leading to ver. 7.0, More Info Coming in February

Final Fantasy XIV is in the midst of a bit of a renaissance right now, as the collapse of other major MMOs like World of Warcraft and the success of the new Endwalker expansion have led to a major boost in popularity for the 8-year-old MMO. Square Enix would be forgiven if they decided to rest on their laurels for a while, but apparently, that’s not going to happen – during the most recent Radio Mog Station broadcast, FFXIV director Naoki Yoshida hinted at future plans for the game, and it sounds like he has some bold ideas about where to go next.

While we likely won’t get a full expansion for some time (they typically come out every two years or so) Yoshi-P promises the updates leading up to version 7.0 will introduce some “drastic” changes. As for where the story might go following the climatic Endwalker update, Yoshida says the characters Thancred and Krile will take center stage. Eager to know more? Well, we won’t have to wait too long for more info – Yoshida is promising some big reveals in late February.

As mentioned, the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion arrived in December, and update 6.05, which included several quality-of-life improvements, dropped early this month. As a reminder, here are the key features included in the Endwalker expansion…

New jobs: Sage and Reaper

A new playable race: male Viera

Level cap increase from 80 to 90

New cities: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han

Travel to expansive new areas, including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum

New tribes to encounter: Loporrits and the Arkasodara

New threats to overcome, including Anima and the Magus Sisters

New dungeons

A new high-difficulty raid: Pandæmonium

A new alliance raid series: Myths of the Realm

New small-scale PvP mode

An additional Trust ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A new residential district: Ishgard

Updates to the Gold Saucer

Relaxing fun in Island Sanctuary

New gear and crafting recipes

Expanded horizons via the Data Center Travel System

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.