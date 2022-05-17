The Chant Shows the Dark Side of Spirituality in First Ever Teaser Trailer

2022’s gaming lineup has been a bit… hit or miss, to say the least. You have upcoming games like Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Generation 9, and then you have games like Babylon’s Fall, which, the less said about that one, the better. Today’s update focuses on a brand-new IP entering the market, called The Chant.

The Chant is a brand-new project being announced today, and its premise is a simple one; enjoy your time on a remote island and seek peace, enlightenment, and tranquility; but not everything is as it seems. The announcement also comes with a brand-new teaser trailer, the first for this game, which you can watch below.

The game’s basis is set on the darker side of spirituality and breaking the confines of normality. Brought to you by developer Brass Token and publisher Prime Matter, The Chant has you attempting to survive against all manner of prismatic terrors after a portal to The Gloom; a nightmare dimension, is unintentionally opened.

The Gloom feeds off negative energies and starts adversely affecting your and others’ sanity, which sets you off on an adventure of psychedelic horror, reaching levels you have never seen before. Your only hope is unraveling the mysteries of a 1970s new age cult while strengthening your mind, body, and spirit. Then, and only then, you will be able to reverse the effects of The Gloom and prevent it from trapping and controlling you forever.

The Chant also has a release window and platforms disclosed. The game will be launching in Fall 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. The game looks pretty promising, and we’ll continue to update as the game develops. If you’d like to see more information about the game, you can visit The Chant’s website.

