God of War Ragnarok, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and More Exciting Games Coming in November

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

The holiday season rolls on strong in November, with more highly anticipated titles like God of War Ragnarok, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Sonic Frontiers. The indie scene also remains busy, with the long-awaited next project from some of the makers of Limbo and Inside, Somerville, the wild barnyard destruction-fest Goat Simulator 3, and more.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in November…

The Headliners

Sonic Frontiers (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Nov. 8)

Sonic Frontiers finally sees the blue hedgehog go open-world (er, sorry, open zone) with a game clearly taking notes from Nintendo’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There has been some understandable skepticism over this somewhat extreme change of pace, but hands-on previews have actually been fairly positive. The game will likely be divisive, almost all Sonic games are, but if you’re looking for something new from Sega’s speedster, Sonic Frontiers looks to fit the bill. Catch up on everything you need to know about the game and pre-order here.

God of War Ragnarok (PS4 & PS5, Nov. 8)

God of War Ragnarok brings the series acclaimed Norse saga to a dramatic end this month. While Ragnarok doesn’t look to diverge too radically from the blueprint laid down by the series’ 2018 soft reboot (Sony Santa Monica has called it their attempt to make the “best PS4 game”) it looks to be a much larger game than most were expecting. It’s also going to be a lot more bloody, too. Catch up on everything you need to know about the game and pre-order here.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PC, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Nov. 11)

Years before Final Fantasy Tactics brough the tactical JPRG to a wider audience, there was Tactics Ogre, which still stands as one of best examples of the genre 25+ years later. Tactics Ogre got a fantastic PSP remake in 2010, and Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a further refinement, offering improved graphics and a host of new features. Prove you know how to strategize with the best of ‘em. You can pre-order the game here.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Nov. 18)

Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology trucks on with The Devil in Me, a new story inspired by H.H. Holmes, the infamous serial killer who built a “Murder Castle” to dispatch of his victims. After adding full camera control with last year’s House of Ashes, Supermassive brings further depth to their formula with inventory based puzzles and new traversal abilities. This one just might be the most devilishly-entertaining Dark Pictures entry yet. You can pre-order the game here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Switch, Nov. 18)

The next core entry in Nintendo and Game Freak’s ultra-popular "Collect 'em all" franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally delivers something fans have been dreaming about for years. This is a true open-world RPG, offering gameplay similar to the well-received Pokemon Legends: Arceus, combined with more traditional Pokemon elements like exploring towns and battling gym leaders. Game Freak has been dancing around offering something like this for a long time, so they’re likely to catch some new fans now that they finally have. You can pre-order the game here.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC, Nov. 30; Xbox Series X/S later)

Coming from Warhammer: Vermintide developer Fatshark comes Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Much like Fatshark’s previous work, this is another co-op action game, with four players combining efforts to fend off waves of enemies, although of course, this time the action takes place in the futuristic 4K universe. Fatshark also isn’t limiting themselves as much, with a wider variety of enemies, objectives, and battlegrounds. Get ready for some grimdark destruction. You can pre-order the game here.

Promising Indies

The Chant (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Nov. 3)

In recent years, horror movies about cults like Midsommar, Mandy, and Hereditary have seen a bit of a resurgence, and new survival-horror adventure The Chant looks to take advantage of the trend. While a somewhat standard, even old-school, survival-horror experience in some respects, The Chant differentiates itself by making players properly balance their mind, body, and spirit, while fighting Lovecraftian horrors with meditation and bundles of sage. Show ‘em hippies can still fight back. Here’s the Steam page for The Chant.

A Little to the Left (PC, Nov. 8)

Do you have a zen for organization? Or maybe you don’t, but want some inspiration to improve your tidying game? A Little to the Left asks players to organize household items in specific ways, with subtle hints from the objects and environments leading you in the right direction. That said, there isn’t one right solution to any puzzle, so there’s room to express yourself. Organization is in the eye of the beholder after all. Here’s the Steam page for A Little to the Left.

Somerville (PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, Nov. 14)

Coming from Playdead (Limbo, Inside) co-founder Dino Patti and UK film animator Chris Olsen, Somerville arrives after being announced all the way back in 2016. Somerville looks to tread the same moody, stylized route as past Playdead games, although its gameplay appears more varied and ambitious. This time around players take on the role of a family who must survive a post-apocalyptic world overtaken by alien-like threats. This one looks like it has a chance to be every bit as memorable as Limbo and Inside. Here’s the Steam page for Somerville.

Floodland (PC, Nov. 15)

Floodland is a new survival-sim game from some of the minds behind games like This War of Mine and Growing Up. Set in a flooded world ravaged by the effects of climate change, it’s you’re job to survive, scavenge, rebuild society, and rediscover lost technologies. If you’re looking for a city/society builder with a bit more of a bite, Floodland may be for you. Here’s the Steam page for Floodland.

Goat Simulator 3 (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Nov. 17)

There’s no keeping a good goat down. Or a bad goat, for that matter. Goat Simulator 3 delivers more of the wacky sandbox destruction the series is known for, although this time co-op play allows you to wreak havoc with friends. Coffee Stain Studios even promise they’ve hired actual level designers this time around, so if you like your mayhem just a little more structured, this may be the Goat Sim for you. Here’s the Epic Games Store page for Goat Simulator 3.

Ship of Fools (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & Switch, Nov. 22)

There may be a lot of roguelikes out there right now, but Ship of Fools bets there may still be some appetite for a nautical take on the genre. Team up with friends and set sail to battle sea creatures and collect treasure as you delve ever-deeper into unknown waters. The endlessly-repeatable sea calls you. Here’s the Steam page for Ship of Fools.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in November:

Lonesome Village (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & Switch, Nov. 1)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PC, PS5 & Switch, Nov. 2)

DarKnot (PC, Nov. 3)

From Space (PC & Switch, Nov. 3)

Ghost Song (PC, Nov. 3)

How to Say Goodbye (PC, Nov. 3)

WRC Generations (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Nov. 3)

The Entropy Centre (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Nov. 4)

Harvestella (PC & Switch, Nov. 4)

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Nov. 8)

Football Manager 2023 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Switch & mobile, Nov. 8)

Among Us VR (Stream VR, Meta Quest 2, PSVR & PS VR2, Nov. 10)

Pentiment (PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, Nov. 15)

Lapin (PC, Nov. 16)

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PC, Nov. 16)

Second Extinction (PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, Nov. 20)

Evil West (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Nov. 22)

Gungrave GORE (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Nov. 22)

Just Dance 2023 (Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & Switch, Nov. 22)

The Knight Witch (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Nov. 29)

Gundam Evolution (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Nov. 30)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in November? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?