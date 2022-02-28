“Open-World” Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to Launch Late 2022 on Nintendo Switch

The next main installment in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will launch on the Nintendo Switch later this year, the Pokémon Company has announced.

The announcement of Scarlet and Violet was made yesterday during a special Pokémon Presents video presentation streamed online to fans around the world on Pokémon Day. According to The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak, the new game will feature a seamless open-world where towns with no borders will blend seamlessly into the wild. Aside from Pokémon on the ground, players will encounter Pokémon in the sea, skies, and on the streets.

“Trainers will once again embark on an epic journey of discovery and exploration,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president, and CEO of The Pokémon Company. “Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be an adventure unlike any other, and I cannot wait to share this incredible experience with all of you.”

As one of the main characters, Trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on which game they are playing. Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey. Sprigatito Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 9 lbs.

Type: Grass

Ability: Overgrow

The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon. Fuecoco Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Type: Fire

Ability: Blaze

The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace. Quaxly Category: Duckling Pokémon

Height: 1′8″

Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent

The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.





For more information, please check the game’s official website right here.