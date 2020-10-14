Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 9.0.0 Available Now for Download; Adds Support for Steve & Alex from Minecraft

Nintendo has released Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 9.0.0 for the Switch, which adds support for DLC Fighter Pack 7.

The new update makes Minecraft’s Steve and Alex available as paid DLC within the brawler for those who have purchased the new DLC fighters individually or though Fighter Pass Volume 2. In addition to support for the new challenger pack, the update packs numerous fighter adjustments, stability fixes alongside several fixes to improve gameplay experience.

Steve & Alex from #Minecraft are now available as paid DLC in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! Think outside the blocks with these creative fighters today! Available individually or as a part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. https://t.co/zzqCNj9KCe pic.twitter.com/bjaTbcm88i — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 14, 2020

Several changes to the game’s online and offline mode have also been implemented, including all-new Spirits which will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu. You’ll find the full release notes down below.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 9.0.0 Release Notes Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Zombie Creeper Skeleton Slime (Minecraft) Enderman Villager & Iron Golem Ghast Piglin Ender Dragon

Online The controls during combat in battle arenas while spectators are present have been adjusted. Adjustments have been made to the way Global Smash Power is calculated.

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Steve & Alex Challenger Pack Creeper Mask + Outfit Pig Mask + Outfit Diamond Helmet + Armor Travis Wig + Outfit Bomberman Mask + Outfit Gil's Helmet + Armor You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). An issue where the movement delay after a perfect shield was behaving incorrectly under certain rules has been fixed. Game balance adjustments, stability fixes, and other minor adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.