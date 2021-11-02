Super Smash Bros Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai Doesn’t See the Series Continuing Without Him

There are still no plans for a new entry in the Smash series following Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but this doesn't mean that the series is done, according to its creator.

Speaking with Japanese magazine Famitsu, as reported by ryokutya2089, series' creator Masahiro Sakurai has commented on the future of the popular series, saying that he is currently not thinking about a new entry in the series, and plans for such a game haven't been finalized plans at the time.

Interestingly enough, Masahiro Sakurai also stated that he doesn't see the Super Smash Bros series continuing without him. He tried passing the torch but it did not work, so if a new entry in the series will eventually be made, he will still be at the helm.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate run ended last month with the release of the final DLC character, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series. The character was among the most requested characters in the ballot launched for Super Smash Bros for Wii U and 3DS a few years back, but Sakurai and Nintendo didn't manage to bring him into the series up until now.

