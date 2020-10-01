Super Smash Bros Ultimate Next DLC Character is Minecraft’s Steve

The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character will be Steve from Minecraft, Nintendo announced today.

During today's Smash Ultimate presentation, it has been confirmed that the main character from the popular game developed by Mojang is going to join the game's character roster in the future. The trailer shown today also confirmed that Alex and a few other characters from Minecraft will join the game, possibly as alternate costumes. A new stage and seven music tracks have also been confirmed.

Following the reveal trailer, Super Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that the new character will be explored more in-depth in another presentation that will air on October 3rd at 7:30 a.m PT, 10:30 a.m. ET.

Steve is the seventh Smash Ultimate DLC character and follows ARMS' Min-Min, released earlier this year. There are still three DLC characters left to confirm for the second Fighter Pass.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the latest entry in the popular series. The game is among the best Smash games ever made, thanks to its varied character roster, which includes all the characters who ever appeared in the series as well as tons of newcomers, and huge amount of content

But you might notice something in this review - a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that's it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch in all regions.