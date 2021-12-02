Super Smash Bros Ultimate 13.0.1 Patch Is Now Live; Includes Final Fighter Adjustments

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch is now live, introducing some balance changes and more.

The 13.0.1 patch brings the final fighter adjustments for the game. Among the tweaked characters are base game characters Donkey Kong, Link, Ice Climbers, Falco, Mewtwo, Ryu, and many DLC characters, including Sora, who is the final DLC character for the game.

Catch the full list of balance adjustments included in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate 13.0.1 patch below.

Donkey Kong Neutral Attack 2 Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Down Tilt Attack Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.

Neutral Special Increased the speed that super armor activates.

Link Neutral Attack 1 Increased attack speed.

Down Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle.

Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Peach Side Special Made it easier to grab edges.

Daisy Side Special Made it easier to grab edges.

Ice Climbers Dash Attack Increased attack speed.

Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Up Special Increased attack speed. Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.

Falco Dash Attack Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance.

Side Smash Attack Increased the attack range in the front to match the visual.

Mewtwo Side Tilt Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Forward Throw Increased power.

Meta-Knight Up Smash Attack Increased attack range. Adjusted so opponents won’t fall over when hit with the first or second hit.

Forward Air Attack Increased power.

Back Air Attack Increased power.

Up Throw Extended launch distance.

Wario Neutral Attack 1 Increased power. Reduced vulnerability.

Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance. Reduced vulnerability.

Ike Neutral Attack ３ Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.

Side Special Increased power when starting to charge forward on the ground. Extended launch distance when starting to charge forward on the ground.

Mega Man Dash Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack. Increased attack speed.

Down Smash Attack Extended the damage range downward.

Side Special Increased power.

Rosalina & Luma Basic Movements Shortened the launch distance when Luma is launched.

Down Smash Attack Extended Rosalina's damage range inward.

Robin Flurry Attack Increased attack range. Increased power.

Flurry Attack to KO Increased attack range.

Bowser Jr. Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Increased power.

Down Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Adjusted launch angle for the final attack.

Up Smash Attack Increased power.

Side Special Extended launch distance when spinning.

Ryu Side Tilt Attack (Strong) Increased attack speed.

Neutral Special Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks.

Side Special Reduced vulnerability for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks when used on the ground.

Cloud Down Special Increased attack speed for Finishing Touch.

Inkling Basic Movements Reduced vulnerability when reloading ink.

Side Tilt Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit opponents on the ground.

Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.

Neutral Special Extended the distance of the shot.

Ridley Dash Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Piranha Plant Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Down Tilt Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Down Air Attack Increased the amount of time the meteor effect lasts for the damage window.

Down Special Shortened the time to use the move.

Min Min Basic Movements Reduced the power against shields for each punch. Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Neutral Air Attack Increased the vulnerability when landing.

Side Smash Attack Reduced the duration of the Dragon's beam.

Steve Up Smash Attack Reduced the duration of an opponent's animation when they are struck by different parts of this attack.

Pyra Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Side Special Increased vulnerability.

Mythra Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

Side Smash Attack Shortened launch distance.

Sora Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.



Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.