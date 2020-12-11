Stealth Announces the LPC-960 featuring Intel Core Processors

Stealth announces the LPC-960 Rugged Mini-PC featuring Intel Core 9th generation processors and Two Removable Front Drive Bays. This rugged Mini-PC features a fanless design and is packed with robust capabilities. The basic configurations of the LPC-960 Fanless Mini-PC have a starting price tag of $2,495 and are currently available.

The LPC-960's base configuration features an Intel Celeron G4900T, while the Maximum configuration features an Intel Xeon E-2278GEL processor

The design of the LPC-960 Rugged Mini-PC has a fanless design and ridges on the top of the case, and this case can cool up to the Intel Xeon processors. This PC's design is designed with a wide temperature operation from -40 to +75°C, making this rugged PC perfect for harsher environments.

Biostar Introduces The B250MHC Motherboard

The base configuration has the Intel Celeron G4900T processor, which has two cores and two threads with a clock speed of 2.9 GHz. This processor is paired with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded to 64 GB if needed. This RAM can also be switched to use ECC memory. The LPC-960 Rugged Mini-PC features two removable drive locations in the basic configuration, and the first removable drive slot is populated with a 256 GB SSD.

This Mini PC features eight Network ports with four offering power of ethernet, two SFP ports, and two standard Network ports. This large amount of connection ports allows for this Mini PC to be perfect in a professional application.

The base configuration for the LPC-960 Mini PC offers support for up to three displays that can feature a maximum resolution of up to 4K. This makes this PC perfect for a variety of different applications.

The LPC-960 Rugged Mini-PC is compatible with Microsoft Windows 10, Server 2019, and Linux operating systems. This system is incredibly configurable through the options. These options include the maximum CPU option being the Intel Xeon E-2278GEL having eight cores, sixteen threads, and a maximum CPU speed of 3.9 GHz.

The LPC-960 Rugged Mini PC's base configuration features a price of $2,495, and having the highest configuration for the LPC-960 has a price tag of $6,220. These prices will keep the LPC-960 Rugged Mini PC in a professional application like Audio/Video Recording, Embedded Control, Digital Signs, and Interactive Kiosks.