Intel Kills Pentium & Celeron Brand, Replaces It With Simple “Intel Processor” Branding For 2023 CPU Lineup

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 16, 2022, 10:08 AM EDT
Intel Price Hike To Affect CPUs, Motherboard Chipsets & Other Components In Q4, Up To 20% Increase 2

Intel has officially announced that it's going to kill its iconic Pentium and Celeron branding for its 2023 CPU lineup & rename them to "Intel Processor".

Intel Processor Is The New Branding For 2023's Pentium & Celeron CPUs

The new "Intel Processor" branding is going to take effect starting in 2023 with the upcoming mobility CPUs such as the 13th Gen Raptor Lake and 14th Gen Meteor Lake families. Intel also seems more focused on its flagship brands which include Core, Evo, and vPRO series.

Press Release: Today, Intel introduces a new processor for the essential product space: Intel Processor. The new offering will replace the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron branding in the 2023 notebook product stack.

“Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world. Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.”

-Josh Newman, Vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms

Intel Processor will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families.

Why It Matters: With this new, streamlined brand architecture, Intel will continue to sharpen its focus on its flagship brands:  Core,  Evo, and vPro. In addition, this update streamlines brand offerings across PC segments to enable and enhance Intel customer communication on each product’s value proposition, while simplifying the purchasing experience for customers.

About Intel Processor: Intel Processor will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families, helping to simplify the product purchase experience for consumers. The company will continue to deliver the same products and benefits within segments. The brand leaves unchanged Intel’s current product offerings and Intel’s product roadmap.

