ASUS Announced the ASUS Fanless Chromebox

ASUS has announced the Fanless Chromebox, which can feature up to an Intel 10th generation processor. This allows for up to three 4K displays, Google Play access, WiFi 6 connectivity while keeping an entirely fanless design. The Fanless Chromebox is perfect for a living room PC or a work PC, as the Fanless design produces little-to-no noise while offering some fantastic performance. ASUS has yet to announce any pricing information for this Fanless Chromebox.

The ASUS Fanless Chromebox can utilize up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a total of 8 GB of DDR4 RAM

The ASUS Fanless Chromebox offers a fanless design, and this device features the performance provided by the 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processor. There are currently three different processor options, and the lowest processor is the Intel Celeron 5205U processor features a max turbo clock speed of 1.9 GHz. In contrast, the fastest processor option would be the Intel Core i7-10510U processor. This i7 processor features a Max Turbo speed of up to 4.9 GHz while having four cores and eight threads. Depending on the processor model, buyers will either get sent a 65-watt power adapter or a 90-watt power adapter.

The ASUS Fanless Chromebox features three different RAM configurations; this device can feature either a single 4 GB RAM stick, two 2 GB RAM sticks for a RAM maximum capacity of 4 GB, or two 4 GB RAM sticks to have RAM storage of 8 GB.

For connectivity, this Chromebox features a wide array of ports. These ports include two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports located on the device's front panel. The device's back features a single USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, two USB 2.0 ports, and a single USB 3.2 Type-C port. The back panel also features the video outputs, including two HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing two monitors to be easily connected to this device. Using the single USB 3.2 Type-C port can be used with the final monitor. All of these video outputs support a resolution of up to 4K.

ASUS has not revealed any information on the pricing for any of these models or when these models will be available for purchase. This device can be placed on the desk, flat or sideways, or attached to VESA supported monitor.

