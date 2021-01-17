  ⋮  

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh CPUs Specs & Pre-Order Prices Listed Online, Core i9-11900K Cheaper Than i9-10900K

By
Submit

11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (code-named "Rocket Lake-S") will deliver inceased performance and speeds. They will launch in the first quarter of 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel's entire 11th Generation Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU family has been listed online along with preliminary prices. A total of 30 CPUs have been listed by Belgian etailer, 2Compute along with prices which suggest that the upcoming flagship might be slightly cheaper than the existing one.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Listed Online With Specs & Prices, Early Pricing Shows i9 CPUs Cheaper Than Predecessors

The retailer has listed down 14 Rocket Lake and 5 Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs. All of these are part of the 11th Generation Core lineup that is planned for launch in March 2021. Do note that the prices mentioned here are preliminary and should get lower once we get close to launch. The Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be featuring the brand new Cypress Cove cores while the Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs will be based on the refined Skylake architecture.

ASUS Announced the ASUS Fanless Chromebox

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh CPUs Specs & Pre-Order Prices Listed Online

Following are the main Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs that we can expect within the 11th Generation family:

  • Core i9-11900K
  • Core i9-11900KF
  • Core i9-11900
  • Core i9-11900F
  • Core i9-11900T
  • Core i7-11700K
  • Core i7-11700KF
  • Core i7-11700F
  • Core i7-11700
  • Core i7-11700T
  • Core i5-11600K
  • Core i5-11600KF
  • Core i5-11600
  • Core i5-11600T
  • Core i5-11500
  • Core i5-11500T
  • Core i5-11400
  • Core i5-11400F
  • Core i5-11400T

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs & Prices (Preliminary):

CPU NameBox NameCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (1-Core)Boost Clock (All-Core)CacheGraphicsTDP (PL1)Prices
(W/Wo VAT)
Euros
Core i9-11900KBX8070811900K8 / 163.50 GHz5.30 GHz4.80 GHz16 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)125W604.64
499.70
Core i9-11900KFBX8070811900KF8 / 163.50 GHz5.30 GHz4.80 GHz16 MBN/A125W575.72
475.80
Core i9-11900BX80708119008 / 162.50 GHz4.50 GHz4.00 GHz16 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)65W493.80
408.10
Core i9-11900FBX8070811900F8 / 162.50 GHz4.50 GHz4.00 GHz16 MBN/A65W464.88
384.20
Core i9-11900TBX8070811900T8 / 16TBCTBCTBC16 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)35WTBC
Core i7-11700KBX8070811700K8 / 163.60 GHz5.00 GHz4.60 GHz16 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)125W455.69
376.60
Core i7-11700KFBX8070811700KF8 / 163.60 GHz5.00 GHz4.60 GHz16 MBN/A125W426.77
352.70
Core i7-11700BX80708117008 / 162.50 GHz4.90 GHzTBC16 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)65W370.14
305.90
Core i7-11700FBX8070811700F8 / 162.50 GHz4.90 GHzTBC16 MBN/A65W341.22
282.00
Core i7-11700TBX8070811700T8 / 16TBCTBCTBC16 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)35WTBC
Core i5-11600KBX8070811600K6 /123.90 GHz4.90 GHz4.60 GHz12 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)125W293.91
242.90
Core i5-11600KFBX8070811600KF6 /123.90 GHz4.90 GHz4.60 GHz12 MBN/A125W264.99
219.00
Core i5-11600BX80708116006 /122.80 GHzTBCTBC12 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)65W249.99
206.60
Core i5-11600TBX8070811600T6 /122.80 GHzTBCTBC12 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)35WTBC
Core i5-11500BX80708115006 /122.70 GHzTBCTBC12 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)65W226.88
187.50
Core i5-11500TBX8070811500T6 /122.70 GHzTBCTBC12 MBIntel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)35WTBC
Core i5-11400BX80708114006 /122.60 GHz4.400 GHz4.20 GHz12 MBIntel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)65W204.97
169.40
Core i5-11400FBX8070811400F6 /122.60 GHz4.400 GHz4.20 GHz12 MBN/A65W176.06
145.50
Core i5-11400TBX8070811400T6 /12TBCTBCTBC12 MBIntel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)35WTBC

The unlocked K series SKUs will feature a base PL1 TDP of 125W while the non-K SKUs will feature a based TDP of 65W. The 'T' series variants which are the lower TDP SKUs will come with a based TDP of 35W. The Intel Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs based on the Rocket Lake CPU architecture will feature 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache. The Core i5 SKUs will feature 6 cores and 12 threads plus a total of 12 MB L3 cache. All CPUs will be featuring the Intel Xe integrated GPU with 32 EUs or 256 cores.

The most interesting part is that the Intel Core i9-11900K is actually listed for a cheaper price than the Core i9-10900K. This could be due to several reasons with the first one being the total number of cores and threads. The Core i9-10900K rocks 10 cores and 20 threads while the Core i9-11900K will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. Both CPUs will have similar clocks and Rocket Lake comes with a brand new architecture but the 10th Gen 10 core parts still sit at the top end segment so Intel will try not to compete with their own solution which offers better multi-threaded performance as seen in the leaked benchmarks yesterday.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H ‘Cezanne-H Zen 3’ & Intel Core i5-11300H ‘Tiger Lake-H’ CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Intel Leads In Single-Core & AMD Leads In Multi-Core Tests

The Intel Core i9-11900K has a listed price of 500 Euros or $600 US while the Core i9-10900K has a listed price of 550 Euros or $665 US. The Core i7-11700K has a listed price of 375 Euros or $450 US while the Core i7-10700K has a listed price of 320 Euros or $390 US. The Core i5-11600K has a price of 240 Euros or $290 US while the Core i5-10600K has a retail price of 230 Euros or $280 US. Again, these are preliminary prices so expect them to be lower at launch.

Moving on to the Comet Lake Refresh lineup, Intel seems to be repositioning its enhanced Skylake architecture for the mainstream and budget tier lineup. The lineup will include the following SKUs:

  • Core i3-11100
  • Core i3-11100T
  • Core i3-11300
  • Core i3-11300T
  • Core i3-11320
  • Core i3-10305
  • Core i3-10105
  • Core i3-10105F
  • Pentium G6605
  • Pentium G6420
  • Pentium G6420T
  • Pentium G6520
  • Pentium G6250T
  • Pentium G6405
  • Pentium G6220
  • Celeron G5930
  • Celeron G5930T
  • Celeron G5950
  • Celeron G5905

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Lineup Specs & Prices (Preliminary):

CPU NameBox NameCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (1-Core)Boost Clock (All-Core)CacheGraphicsTDPPrices
(W/Wo VAT)
Euros
Core i3-11320TBC4/8TBCTBCTBC8 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)65WN/A
Core i3-11300TBC4/8TBCTBCTBC8 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)65WN/A
Core i3-11300TTBC4/8TBCTBCTBC8 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)35WN/A
Core i3-11100TBC4/8TBCTBCTBC6 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)65WN/A
Core i3-11100TTBC4/8TBCTBCTBC6 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)35WN/A
Core i3-10305BX80701103054/83.80 GHzTBCTBC8 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)65W172.55
142.60
Core i3-10105BX80701101054/83.70 GHzTBCTBC6 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)65W140.24
115.90
Core i3-10105FBX8070110105F4/83.70 GHzTBCTBC6 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)65W94.02
77.70
Pentium G6605BX80701G66052/44.30 GHzN/AN/A4 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)58W109.02
90.10
Pentium G6420TBC2/4TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)58WN/A
Pentium G6420TTBC2/4TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)35WN/A
Pentium G6405BX80701G64052/44.10 GHzN/AN/A4 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)58W78.77
65.10
Pentium G6520TBC2/4TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)58WN/A
Pentium G6250TTBC2/4TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)35WN/A
Pentium G6220TBC2/4TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)58WN/A
Celeron G5930TBC2/2TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores)58WN/A
Celeron G5930TTBC2/2TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores)35WN/A
Celeron G5950TBC2/2TBCN/AN/A4 MBUHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores)58WN/A

The Core i3 models will feature 4 cores and 8 threads but all variants except the Core i3-11100 series will feature 8 MB of L3 cache versus 6 MB of L3 cache on the said CPUs. The Pentium line processors will feature 2 cores, 4 threads, & 4 MB of L3 cache while the Celeron lineup will get just 2 cores and no multi-threading support. These chips will also carry 4 MB of L3 cache though. The Core i3 and Pentium models will feature UHD 630 graphics with 24 EUs while the Celeron SKUs will get UHD 610 graphics with 12 EUs.

Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.

Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here. You can also check out our full Z590 motherboard round-up over here.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs_Q1 2021 Launch

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

  • Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture
  • Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)
  • New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)
  • Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support
  • CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)
  • Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)
  • Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes
  • Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)
  • CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory
  • New Overclocking Features and Capabilities
  • USB Audio offload
  • Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX
  • Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)
  • 2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN
  • Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon.

As we reported, the Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs will be shipping months after the 500-series boards that will be available on 11th January. The CPUs are expected to be announced at CES 2021 but a hard launch isn't planned till March-April.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/16TBA500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)10nm16/24?TBA600 Series?LGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2021
Meteor Lake (13th Gen)7nm?TBATBA700 Series?LGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2022?
Lunar Lake (14th Gen)TBATBATBA800 Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023?
Which next-generation Intel Desktop CPU platform do you think will deliver the first major breakthrough against AMD Ryzen?
View Results

News Source: Momomo_US

Submit

Related