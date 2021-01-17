Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh CPUs Specs & Pre-Order Prices Listed Online, Core i9-11900K Cheaper Than i9-10900K
Intel's entire 11th Generation Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU family has been listed online along with preliminary prices. A total of 30 CPUs have been listed by Belgian etailer, 2Compute along with prices which suggest that the upcoming flagship might be slightly cheaper than the existing one.
Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Listed Online With Specs & Prices, Early Pricing Shows i9 CPUs Cheaper Than Predecessors
The retailer has listed down 14 Rocket Lake and 5 Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs. All of these are part of the 11th Generation Core lineup that is planned for launch in March 2021. Do note that the prices mentioned here are preliminary and should get lower once we get close to launch. The Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be featuring the brand new Cypress Cove cores while the Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs will be based on the refined Skylake architecture.
Following are the main Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs that we can expect within the 11th Generation family:
- Core i9-11900K
- Core i9-11900KF
- Core i9-11900
- Core i9-11900F
- Core i9-11900T
- Core i7-11700K
- Core i7-11700KF
- Core i7-11700F
- Core i7-11700
- Core i7-11700T
- Core i5-11600K
- Core i5-11600KF
- Core i5-11600
- Core i5-11600T
- Core i5-11500
- Core i5-11500T
- Core i5-11400
- Core i5-11400F
- Core i5-11400T
Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs & Prices (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Box Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (1-Core)
|Boost Clock (All-Core)
|Cache
|Graphics
|TDP (PL1)
|Prices
(W/Wo VAT)
Euros
|Core i9-11900K
|BX8070811900K
|8 / 16
|3.50 GHz
|5.30 GHz
|4.80 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|604.64
499.70
|Core i9-11900KF
|BX8070811900KF
|8 / 16
|3.50 GHz
|5.30 GHz
|4.80 GHz
|16 MB
|N/A
|125W
|575.72
475.80
|Core i9-11900
|BX8070811900
|8 / 16
|2.50 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|493.80
408.10
|Core i9-11900F
|BX8070811900F
|8 / 16
|2.50 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|16 MB
|N/A
|65W
|464.88
384.20
|Core i9-11900T
|BX8070811900T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|TBC
|Core i7-11700K
|BX8070811700K
|8 / 16
|3.60 GHz
|5.00 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|455.69
376.60
|Core i7-11700KF
|BX8070811700KF
|8 / 16
|3.60 GHz
|5.00 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|16 MB
|N/A
|125W
|426.77
352.70
|Core i7-11700
|BX8070811700
|8 / 16
|2.50 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|370.14
305.90
|Core i7-11700F
|BX8070811700F
|8 / 16
|2.50 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|TBC
|16 MB
|N/A
|65W
|341.22
282.00
|Core i7-11700T
|BX8070811700T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|TBC
|Core i5-11600K
|BX8070811600K
|6 /12
|3.90 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|293.91
242.90
|Core i5-11600KF
|BX8070811600KF
|6 /12
|3.90 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|12 MB
|N/A
|125W
|264.99
219.00
|Core i5-11600
|BX8070811600
|6 /12
|2.80 GHz
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|249.99
206.60
|Core i5-11600T
|BX8070811600T
|6 /12
|2.80 GHz
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|TBC
|Core i5-11500
|BX8070811500
|6 /12
|2.70 GHz
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|226.88
187.50
|Core i5-11500T
|BX8070811500T
|6 /12
|2.70 GHz
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|TBC
|Core i5-11400
|BX8070811400
|6 /12
|2.60 GHz
|4.400 GHz
|4.20 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|204.97
169.40
|Core i5-11400F
|BX8070811400F
|6 /12
|2.60 GHz
|4.400 GHz
|4.20 GHz
|12 MB
|N/A
|65W
|176.06
145.50
|Core i5-11400T
|BX8070811400T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
|TBC
The unlocked K series SKUs will feature a base PL1 TDP of 125W while the non-K SKUs will feature a based TDP of 65W. The 'T' series variants which are the lower TDP SKUs will come with a based TDP of 35W. The Intel Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs based on the Rocket Lake CPU architecture will feature 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache. The Core i5 SKUs will feature 6 cores and 12 threads plus a total of 12 MB L3 cache. All CPUs will be featuring the Intel Xe integrated GPU with 32 EUs or 256 cores.
The most interesting part is that the Intel Core i9-11900K is actually listed for a cheaper price than the Core i9-10900K. This could be due to several reasons with the first one being the total number of cores and threads. The Core i9-10900K rocks 10 cores and 20 threads while the Core i9-11900K will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. Both CPUs will have similar clocks and Rocket Lake comes with a brand new architecture but the 10th Gen 10 core parts still sit at the top end segment so Intel will try not to compete with their own solution which offers better multi-threaded performance as seen in the leaked benchmarks yesterday.
The Intel Core i9-11900K has a listed price of 500 Euros or $600 US while the Core i9-10900K has a listed price of 550 Euros or $665 US. The Core i7-11700K has a listed price of 375 Euros or $450 US while the Core i7-10700K has a listed price of 320 Euros or $390 US. The Core i5-11600K has a price of 240 Euros or $290 US while the Core i5-10600K has a retail price of 230 Euros or $280 US. Again, these are preliminary prices so expect them to be lower at launch.
Moving on to the Comet Lake Refresh lineup, Intel seems to be repositioning its enhanced Skylake architecture for the mainstream and budget tier lineup. The lineup will include the following SKUs:
- Core i3-11100
- Core i3-11100T
- Core i3-11300
- Core i3-11300T
- Core i3-11320
- Core i3-10305
- Core i3-10105
- Core i3-10105F
- Pentium G6605
- Pentium G6420
- Pentium G6420T
- Pentium G6520
- Pentium G6250T
- Pentium G6405
- Pentium G6220
- Celeron G5930
- Celeron G5930T
- Celeron G5950
- Celeron G5905
Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Lineup Specs & Prices (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Box Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (1-Core)
|Boost Clock (All-Core)
|Cache
|Graphics
|TDP
|Prices
(W/Wo VAT)
Euros
|Core i3-11320
|TBC
|4/8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|N/A
|Core i3-11300
|TBC
|4/8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|N/A
|Core i3-11300T
|TBC
|4/8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
|N/A
|Core i3-11100
|TBC
|4/8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|N/A
|Core i3-11100T
|TBC
|4/8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
|N/A
|Core i3-10305
|BX8070110305
|4/8
|3.80 GHz
|TBC
|TBC
|8 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|172.55
142.60
|Core i3-10105
|BX8070110105
|4/8
|3.70 GHz
|TBC
|TBC
|6 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|140.24
115.90
|Core i3-10105F
|BX8070110105F
|4/8
|3.70 GHz
|TBC
|TBC
|6 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|94.02
77.70
|Pentium G6605
|BX80701G6605
|2/4
|4.30 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|58W
|109.02
90.10
|Pentium G6420
|TBC
|2/4
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|58W
|N/A
|Pentium G6420T
|TBC
|2/4
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
|N/A
|Pentium G6405
|BX80701G6405
|2/4
|4.10 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|58W
|78.77
65.10
|Pentium G6520
|TBC
|2/4
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|58W
|N/A
|Pentium G6250T
|TBC
|2/4
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
|N/A
|Pentium G6220
|TBC
|2/4
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores)
|58W
|N/A
|Celeron G5930
|TBC
|2/2
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores)
|58W
|N/A
|Celeron G5930T
|TBC
|2/2
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores)
|35W
|N/A
|Celeron G5950
|TBC
|2/2
|TBC
|N/A
|N/A
|4 MB
|UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores)
|58W
|N/A
The Core i3 models will feature 4 cores and 8 threads but all variants except the Core i3-11100 series will feature 8 MB of L3 cache versus 6 MB of L3 cache on the said CPUs. The Pentium line processors will feature 2 cores, 4 threads, & 4 MB of L3 cache while the Celeron lineup will get just 2 cores and no multi-threading support. These chips will also carry 4 MB of L3 cache though. The Core i3 and Pentium models will feature UHD 630 graphics with 24 EUs while the Celeron SKUs will get UHD 610 graphics with 12 EUs.
Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Desktop CPUs
Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.
Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here. You can also check out our full Z590 motherboard round-up over here.
Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:
- Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture
- Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)
- New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)
- Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support
- CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)
- Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)
- Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes
- Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)
- CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory
- New Overclocking Features and Capabilities
- USB Audio offload
- Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX
- Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)
- 2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN
- Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)
The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon.
As we reported, the Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs will be shipping months after the 500-series boards that will be available on 11th January. The CPUs are expected to be announced at CES 2021 but a hard launch isn't planned till March-April.
Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|Intel CPU Family
|Processor Process
|Processors Cores (Max)
|TDPs
|Platform Chipset
|Platform
|Memory Support
|PCIe Support
|Launch
|Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)
|32nm
|4/8
|35-95W
|6-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 2.0
|2011
|Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-77W
|7-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2012
|Haswell (4th Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-84W
|8-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2013-2014
|Broadwell (5th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|65-65W
|9-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Skylake (6th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|100-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Kaby Lake (7th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|200-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (8th Gen)
|14nm
|6/12
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (9th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2018
|Comet Lake (10th Gen)
|14nm
|10/20
|35-125W
|400-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2020
|Rocket Lake (11th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|TBA
|500-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 4.0
|2021
|Alder Lake (12th Gen)
|10nm
|16/24?
|TBA
|600 Series?
|LGA 1700
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2021
|Meteor Lake (13th Gen)
|7nm?
|TBA
|TBA
|700 Series?
|LGA 1700
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2022?
|Lunar Lake (14th Gen)
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|800 Series?
|TBA
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2023?
