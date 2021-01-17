Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh CPUs Specs & Pre-Order Prices Listed Online

Intel's entire 11th Generation Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU family has been listed online along with preliminary prices. A total of 30 CPUs have been listed by Belgian etailer, 2Compute along with prices which suggest that the upcoming flagship might be slightly cheaper than the existing one.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Listed Online With Specs & Prices, Early Pricing Shows i9 CPUs Cheaper Than Predecessors

The retailer has listed down 14 Rocket Lake and 5 Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs. All of these are part of the 11th Generation Core lineup that is planned for launch in March 2021. Do note that the prices mentioned here are preliminary and should get lower once we get close to launch. The Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be featuring the brand new Cypress Cove cores while the Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs will be based on the refined Skylake architecture.

Following are the main Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs that we can expect within the 11th Generation family:

Core i9-11900K

Core i9-11900KF

Core i9-11900

Core i9-11900F

Core i9-11900T

Core i7-11700K

Core i7-11700KF

Core i7-11700F

Core i7-11700

Core i7-11700T

Core i5-11600K

Core i5-11600KF

Core i5-11600

Core i5-11600T

Core i5-11500

Core i5-11500T

Core i5-11400

Core i5-11400F

Core i5-11400T

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs & Prices (Preliminary):

CPU Name Box Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Prices

(W/Wo VAT)

Euros Core i9-11900K BX8070811900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 604.64

499.70 Core i9-11900KF BX8070811900KF 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB N/A 125W 575.72

475.80 Core i9-11900 BX8070811900 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 493.80

408.10 Core i9-11900F BX8070811900F 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB N/A 65W 464.88

384.20 Core i9-11900T BX8070811900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W TBC Core i7-11700K BX8070811700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 455.69

376.60 Core i7-11700KF BX8070811700KF 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB N/A 125W 426.77

352.70 Core i7-11700 BX8070811700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 370.14

305.90 Core i7-11700F BX8070811700F 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB N/A 65W 341.22

282.00 Core i7-11700T BX8070811700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W TBC Core i5-11600K BX8070811600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 293.91

242.90 Core i5-11600KF BX8070811600KF 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB N/A 125W 264.99

219.00 Core i5-11600 BX8070811600 6 /12 2.80 GHz TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 249.99

206.60 Core i5-11600T BX8070811600T 6 /12 2.80 GHz TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W TBC Core i5-11500 BX8070811500 6 /12 2.70 GHz TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 226.88

187.50 Core i5-11500T BX8070811500T 6 /12 2.70 GHz TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W TBC Core i5-11400 BX8070811400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W 204.97

169.40 Core i5-11400F BX8070811400F 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB N/A 65W 176.06

145.50 Core i5-11400T BX8070811400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W TBC

The unlocked K series SKUs will feature a base PL1 TDP of 125W while the non-K SKUs will feature a based TDP of 65W. The 'T' series variants which are the lower TDP SKUs will come with a based TDP of 35W. The Intel Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs based on the Rocket Lake CPU architecture will feature 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache. The Core i5 SKUs will feature 6 cores and 12 threads plus a total of 12 MB L3 cache. All CPUs will be featuring the Intel Xe integrated GPU with 32 EUs or 256 cores.

The most interesting part is that the Intel Core i9-11900K is actually listed for a cheaper price than the Core i9-10900K. This could be due to several reasons with the first one being the total number of cores and threads. The Core i9-10900K rocks 10 cores and 20 threads while the Core i9-11900K will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. Both CPUs will have similar clocks and Rocket Lake comes with a brand new architecture but the 10th Gen 10 core parts still sit at the top end segment so Intel will try not to compete with their own solution which offers better multi-threaded performance as seen in the leaked benchmarks yesterday.

The Intel Core i9-11900K has a listed price of 500 Euros or $600 US while the Core i9-10900K has a listed price of 550 Euros or $665 US. The Core i7-11700K has a listed price of 375 Euros or $450 US while the Core i7-10700K has a listed price of 320 Euros or $390 US. The Core i5-11600K has a price of 240 Euros or $290 US while the Core i5-10600K has a retail price of 230 Euros or $280 US. Again, these are preliminary prices so expect them to be lower at launch.

Moving on to the Comet Lake Refresh lineup, Intel seems to be repositioning its enhanced Skylake architecture for the mainstream and budget tier lineup. The lineup will include the following SKUs:

Core i3-11100

Core i3-11100T

Core i3-11300

Core i3-11300T

Core i3-11320

Core i3-10305

Core i3-10105

Core i3-10105F

Pentium G6605

Pentium G6420

Pentium G6420T

Pentium G6520

Pentium G6250T

Pentium G6405

Pentium G6220

Celeron G5930

Celeron G5930T

Celeron G5950

Celeron G5905

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Lineup Specs & Prices (Preliminary):

CPU Name Box Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP Prices

(W/Wo VAT)

Euros Core i3-11320 TBC 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 8 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W N/A Core i3-11300 TBC 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 8 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W N/A Core i3-11300T TBC 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 8 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W N/A Core i3-11100 TBC 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 6 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W N/A Core i3-11100T TBC 4/8 TBC TBC TBC 6 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W N/A Core i3-10305 BX8070110305 4/8 3.80 GHz TBC TBC 8 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W 172.55

142.60 Core i3-10105 BX8070110105 4/8 3.70 GHz TBC TBC 6 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W 140.24

115.90 Core i3-10105F BX8070110105F 4/8 3.70 GHz TBC TBC 6 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W 94.02

77.70 Pentium G6605 BX80701G6605 2/4 4.30 GHz N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W 109.02

90.10 Pentium G6420 TBC 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W N/A Pentium G6420T TBC 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W N/A Pentium G6405 BX80701G6405 2/4 4.10 GHz N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W 78.77

65.10 Pentium G6520 TBC 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W N/A Pentium G6250T TBC 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W N/A Pentium G6220 TBC 2/4 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 630 24 EU (192 Cores) 58W N/A Celeron G5930 TBC 2/2 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores) 58W N/A Celeron G5930T TBC 2/2 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores) 35W N/A Celeron G5950 TBC 2/2 TBC N/A N/A 4 MB UHD 610 12 EU (96 Cores) 58W N/A

The Core i3 models will feature 4 cores and 8 threads but all variants except the Core i3-11100 series will feature 8 MB of L3 cache versus 6 MB of L3 cache on the said CPUs. The Pentium line processors will feature 2 cores, 4 threads, & 4 MB of L3 cache while the Celeron lineup will get just 2 cores and no multi-threading support. These chips will also carry 4 MB of L3 cache though. The Core i3 and Pentium models will feature UHD 630 graphics with 24 EUs while the Celeron SKUs will get UHD 610 graphics with 12 EUs.

Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.

Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here. You can also check out our full Z590 motherboard round-up over here.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)

New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)

Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon.

As we reported, the Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs will be shipping months after the 500-series boards that will be available on 11th January. The CPUs are expected to be announced at CES 2021 but a hard launch isn't planned till March-April.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 TBA 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) 10nm 16/24? TBA 600 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake (13th Gen) 7nm? TBA TBA 700 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022? Lunar Lake (14th Gen) TBA TBA TBA 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023?

