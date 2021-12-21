Intel’s Entire 12th Gen Alder Lake Non-K Desktop CPU Lineup Specs & Prices Leak: Pentium Starts at $80 US, Core i3 at $110 US, Core i5 at $180 US

The entire specs and price list of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Non-K Desktop CPU family have been leaked by Momomo_US.

Intel 12th Gen Non-K Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs & Prices Leak Out: Starting at $60 US, Core i3's Start at $110 US, Core i5's Start at $180 US

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i9 CPUs

The Intel Non-K lineup is more intended for standard and more cost-effective gaming setups. They don't necessarily offer the higher overclocking capabilities or the higher clocks (and higher TDP) as the unlocked SKUs but they do offer lower TDPs and are a perfect fit for OEMs and their pre-built options. As such, Intel is expected to launch at least 19 non-K variants of its 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPU family. The CPUs also seem to have been listed by BestBuy along with their prices.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i9 CPUs

As expected, the Core i9 and Core i7 variants will retain the same core configuration as their 'K' series siblings. The main differences will come in the form of clock speeds and TDPs. Starting with the Core i9-12900(F), we are getting the same 16 core & 24 thread configuration with 30 MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds have been dialed back to 2.40 GHz base clock for the P-Cores and 1.80 GHz base clock for the E-Cores. The max boost clock will be pushed back by 100 MHz to 5.1 GHz. That has to be done to accommodate the lower 65W TDP versus the 125W (241 MTP) on the unlocked SKU. The Core i9-12900 will retail for $519 US while the F variant will retail for $499 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i7 CPUs

The Intel Core i7-12700(F) will also feature 12 cores, 20 threads, and 25 MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds are dialed back to a 2.10 GHz base for the P-Cores, a 1.60 GHz base for the E-Cores, and a max boost clock of 4.90 GHz on a 65W TDP. Next up, we have the Core i5 variants which see the most significant changes in the form of a non-hybrid design. The Core i7-12700 will retail for $359 US while the F variant will retail for $329 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i5 CPUs

The Intel Core i5-12600 and Core i5-12400, both will feature a 6 core and 12 thread design and will comprise only of Golden Cove (P-Cores). Both chips will feature 18 MB of L3 cache & clocks will be rated at 3.30 GHz and 3.00 GHz base & 4.8 GHz and 4.6 GHz boost, respectively. Both chips will come with 65W TDP and it will be very interesting to see how these chips fare against AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X as they are aiming at the same segment. There's also the Core i5-12500 which has been sandwiched between the two i5's and features the same core configuration but 2.5 GHz base & 4.4 GHz boost clocks. The Intel Core i5-12600 will retail for $240 US, Core i5-12500 for $220 US, Core i5-12400 for $210 US while the F variant of the 12400 will hit store shelves for $180 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i3 CPUs

Lastly, we have the Core i3 lineup which includes the Intel Core i3-12300 and i3-12100. Both CPUs come with 4 cores and 8 threads (4 Golden Cove cores). The clocks are maintained at 4.4 GHz and 4.3 GHz boost for the chips respectively. They also pack 12 MB of L3 cache and every chip below the i5-12600 features the UHD730 graphics while the higher-end chips feature the UHD770 iGPU. The Core i3-12100 will retail for $140 US for the standard and $110 US for the F variant while the 12300 will retail for $150 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Pentium/Celeron CPUs

There will also be a single Pentium and Celeron chip for now within the Alder Lake family. The Intel Pentium G7400 will feature 2 Golden Cove cores with 4 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHz while the Celeron G6900 will feature the same config running at a lower clock speed of 3.4 GHz. The Pentium chip will rock 6 MB of cache while the Celeron will carry 4 MB of cache. Both feature UHD 771 iGPU and a base TDP of 46W. The Pentium will retail at $79.99 US while the Celeron will retail for $59.99 US.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W TBC TBC Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / TBA GHz TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W $520 US

$500 US (F) Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / TBA GHz TBA 25 MB 65W ~190W $360 US

$330 US (F) Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~200W $240 US Core i5-12500 6 0 6 / 12 3.0/ 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA $220 US Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~150W $210 US

$180 US (F) Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) ~100W TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) ~100W $140 US

$110 US (F) Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Intel Pentium G7400 2 0 2 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 46W TBA $80 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 4 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 46W TBA $60 US

We have already seen various benchmarks of Intel's entry-level lineup leak out. While the Core i5-12400 and Core i5-12500 have been strong on their own terms, the Core i3 models have also been showing some great performance results for the entry-level gaming segment.

The Intel Alder Lake Non-K Desktop CPU lineup will be bundled with boxed CPU coolers, two of which have already been pictured here and here. Alongside the CPUs, users will also get H670, B660, and H610 motherboards to select from when they are made official at CES 2022.