Intel’s Most Entry-Level Alder Lake CPU, The Dual-Core Celeron G6900, Has Single Core Performance On Par With a 5.3 GHz Core i9-10900K

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup was recently expanded with a range of entry-level options including Pentium and Celeron CPUs. One of these chips has shown up within the Geekbench benchmark and offers some really interesting performance numbers.

Intel's Entry-Level Alder Lake Celeron G6900 Dual-Core Is Faster Than i9-10900K 5.3 GHz CPU In Single-Threaded Performance

As far as specifications are concerned, the Intel Celeron G6900 features two cores & two threads, based on the 10nm ESF Golden Cove core architecture. As you can tell, it's a very entry-level dual-core processor with a clock speed of up to 3.4 GHz. The CPU carries 4 MB of L3 cache and 2.5 MB L2 cache within a 46W TDP package. Being an entry-level design, the chip will cost just $42 US and could be used for entry-level eSports gaming titles and standard office workloads.

The Intel Celeron G6900 was tested on the ASRock Z690M Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard. The clock speeds were rated at 4.40 GHz which means that the user might have enabled BFB or Base Frequency Boost technology to drive up the clock speeds by +1 GHz by raising the power limit. A total of 16 GB of DDR4 memory was also featured on the platform since this motherboard only comes in DDR4 flavors.

As for performance, the Intel Celeron G6900 scored 1408 points in the single-core and 2610 points in the multi-core test. In terms of single-core performance, the 3.4-4.4 GHz CPU is faster than Intel's Core i9-10900K which has a max boost clock of 5.3 GHz (1-core). That 10 core CPU scores 1393 ST points in the same benchmark. Obviously, the Celeron is no match to the Core i9 in multi-threaded benchmarks.

The Dual-core CPU manages to be on par with a Ryzen 3 3200G, AMD FX-9370, and Core i5-4690K in multi-threaded tests which should be expected of a dual-core and non-SMT chip. The Ryzen 3 3200G is a 4 core and 4 thread 'Zen 2' part so a chip with half the core/thread count offering higher single-thread and comparable multi-thread performance is really good.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W TBC TBC Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / 3.8 GHz TBA 30 MB 65W 202W $489 US

$464 US (F) Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.6 GHz TBA 30 MB 35W 106W $489 US Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / 3.6 GHz TBA 25 MB 65W 180W $339 US

$314 US (F) Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 1.4 / 4.7 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.4 GHz TBA 25 MB 35W 99W $339 US Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $223 US Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 2.1 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 74W $223 US Core i5-12490P 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 20 MB 65W 74W ~$250 US Core i5-12500 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $202 US Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 2.0 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $202 US Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $192 US

$167 US (F) Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 1.8 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $192 US Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 3.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W 89W $143 US Core i3-12300T 4 0 4 / 8 2.3 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $143 US Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) 89W $122 US

$97 US (F) Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 2.2 / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $122 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400 2 0 2 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 46W N/A $64 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400T 2 0 2 / 4 3.1 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 35W N/A $64 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 2 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 46W N/A $42 US Intel Celeron G6900T 2 0 2 / 2 2.8 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 35W N/A $42 US

News Source: Benchleaks