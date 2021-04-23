Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Will Be an Action RPG – Rumor

The rumored Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is apparently moving away from the original's turn-based combat, according to rumors circulating online.

MrMattyPlays reported in a recent video discussing the rumored remake that the game will be an action role-playing game of sorts, featuring a combat system that will be more accessible. MrMattyPlays doesn't know any specifics, though, so it could be something more than straight, action combat.

Knights of the Old Republic Revival Rumored to be in the Works at Aspyr With a AAA Budget

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has been rumored for a while, and it has yet to be announced officially. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier revealed that the remake is indeed real and it is currently in development by Aspyr Media. The American developer already has a long history with Star Wars games, as it has developed, among other titles, the mobile port of the BioWare RPG.

Choose Your Path.

It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror... you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy! A brand new Star Wars role-playing experience with unique characters, creatures, vehicles and planets.

Learn to use the Force with over 40 different powers and build your own lightsaber.

Adventure through some of the most popular Star Wars locations, including Tatooine and the Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk.

Choose your party from nine customisable characters, including Twi'leks, droids and Wookiees.

Travel to eight enormous worlds in your own starship, the Ebon Hawk.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.