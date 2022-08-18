Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Dev Shakeup Seemingly Confirmed, Game not Delayed

Last month we heard rumors that the anticipated Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake wasn’t in a good place as the project had been “indefinitely delayed” and developer Aspyr had likely been removed. At the time, Aspyr parent company Embracer Group made no comment on the rumors.

Well, the Embracer Group has released their latest financial results (and a long list of new acquisitions) and, reading between the lines a bit, it seems there’s some good news and bad news regarding the Knights of the Old Republic remake. While Embracer doesn’t specifically name the project, they admit that a major AAA project has transitioned to a new developer under the Embracer umbrella. This is almost certainly the KOTOR remake. That said, Embracer isn’t expecting any “material delays” due to the dev switch, which is good news, as previous reports have indicated it may have been pushed back all the way to 2025.

"One of the Group's AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition."

Again, KOTOR isn’t actually named here, so maybe take this with a small grain of salt, but it’s pretty clear what Embracer is referring to. As for what this might spell for the KOTOR remake, it seems like Embracer wants to get the project out the door and is likely employing Saber, masters of just getting things out the door, to do so. Hopefully, the spirit of a classic isn’t lost in the process.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake is coming to PC and PS5. A release window has yet to be officially announced. What are your thoughts? Will the project end up being worthwhile or are you concerned about where all this is heading?