Humankind Console Release has Been Delayed Indefinitely; PC Expansion still on Track to Release in November

Amplitude Studios' strategy game Humankind was supposed to release on consoles come November 4, 2022. Unfortunately, it seems like console players will have to wait a while for the game to release, as SEGA has announced that the ports have been delayed indefinitely. This is due to the "unique challenges" that the development team has faced.

In a press release sent out today, SEGA Europe and Amplitude Studios announced that Humankind's release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S has been delayed until further notice. Any consumers who have pre-purchased on digital storefronts will receive refunds where applicable in line with platform policy.

The companies, alongside Aspyr, have then assured the public that they are working to bring the best experience for console players. While they can't give a concrete release window for Humankind on consoles, the three companies will provide a timeframe for it once they are in a position to do so.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that the Together We Rule expansion for Humankind on PC is still on track and will be released on November 9. This is the game's first major expansion that will introduce diplomacy and espionage features intended to "help players see the world in a new light and resolve conflicts differently".

These include the new Congress of Humankind - giving players the means to vote and decide on global doctrines and arbitrate international conflicts. Additionally, the new Embassy Quarter allows players to sign mutually beneficial agreements with other empires or force them into taking specific actions through Leverage.

This new expansion will also introduce six new cultures to Humankind: The Sumerians, Han Chinese, Bulgarians, Swiss, Scots, and Singaporeans. Some of these cultures will have access to a new Diplomatic Affinity. However, this expansion does come at a cost, as it will set you back $19.99 USD. But it will bring more narrative elements, new wonders, and even new music.

Humankind is currently available on PC. The game is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass.