Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Might Be Getting a ‘Reimagining’

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has long held the title of the best Star Wars videogame ever released. Some might feel different now that the awesome Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been launched by Respawn, but regardless of that, fans of Knights of the Old Republic have been yearning for a sequel or a remake for a long time.

Sure, there is Star Wars: The Old Republic still active, though the BioWare MMORPG largely failed to captivate audiences in the same way of KOTOR (and its sequel) at the time.

Visceral’s Star Wars Title To Be A 3rd Person Open-World RPG Featuring Heroes

Now there's a new hope seemingly pulsating through the Force. Cinelinx is reporting a rumor from two independent sources that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic might be about to stage a comeback, though the two sources appear to be a bit at odds when it comes to the nature of this revival. That is to say, one believes a remake is in the works, while the other suggests it would be more of a reimagining that integrates elements from both the KOTOR games.

Whatever the case, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic fans would be surely glad for it. If the rumor proved to be true, though, it seems unlikely BioWare would be behind the development as they already have their hands full with the rumored Anthem overhaul, the upcoming Dragon Age 4 game, and possibly a new Mass Effect project, not to mention the continued support of Star Wars: The Old Republic. If you're into the latter, by the way, the Pinnacles of Power update is coming next month with the following features.

Strengthen your ties with the Galactic Republic or Sith Empire and establish a new personal headquarters in the luxurious Alderaan Noble Estate! In the aftermath of the Sith Empire’s assault on the Meridian Complex Shipyard, both factions form elite organizations to carry out key objectives that could tip the balance of the war. As fighting intensifies across the galaxy, representatives from the Galactic Republic and Sith Empire arrive on Odessen to discuss plans of attack. Away from the war’s chaotic front lines, players can form a lavish base of operations within the Core Worlds by purchasing a new Stronghold: the Alderaan Noble Estate. Story Update Republic-aligned players work alongside Jedi Master Gnost-Dural and General Daeruun to guide the formation of Task Force Nova, an initiative to help rebuild the Jedi Order after years of brutal conflict.

Players aligned with the Sith Empire meet with the new Sith liaison, Darth Rivix, to direct the reformation of the Hand, the Empire’s most elite and powerful strike force. Alderaan Noble Estate Customize your own royal retreat hidden away in the mountain ranges of Alderaan! This noble estate comes with a wide-open field, a snowy overlook, and a regal mansion with a balcony overlooking cascading waterfalls.

Careful use of high explosives can unlock a hidden area and grant access to a unique aspect of the estate’s territory.