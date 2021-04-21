Schreier: Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remake in The Works at Aspyr Media

According to well-known gaming journalist Jason Schreier, the rumored Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remake is real and it's being handled by Aspyr Media.

Earlier this year we reported on some rumors claiming that both the original Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) and its sequel are being re-released on modern consoles later this year. Shortly after that, another rumor suggested that a new Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is indeed in the works outside of EA. Reputable insider Shinobi 602 later added that hat the studio working on the new entry is not a household name.

Knights of the Old Republic Revival Rumored to be in the Works at Aspyr With a AAA Budget

Fast forward a few months and we now have Schreier saying that the new Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic entry is indeed happening. The studio working on it? According to Schreier, porting specialist Aspyr Media – the studio responsible for the recent Star Wars Jedi Knight and Episode 1 racer console ports, but also the Knights of the Old Republic ports for Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices.

Schreier said as much during a recent interview with Ben Hanson from the MinnMax show.

Whether we’re looking at a full remake or merely a re-release on modern platforms isn’t entirely sure, but Schreier did seemingly confirm a remake during the interview. On the other hand, Aspyr Media has mainly been porting titles to other platforms. With Aspyr having worked on the ports of old Star Wars games for modern platforms, a re-release of KOTOR would make more sense.

We’ll update once we learn more about this matter. For now, stay tuned.

The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was released for the first Xbox back in 2003 with a PC version releasing shortly after the Xbox version. The Mac version, handled by Aspyr, was released in 2004.