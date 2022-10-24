Menu
Star Wars Eclipse Is Reportedly Not Really in Production Yet; Plot Details Emerge – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Oct 24, 2022, 07:06 AM EDT
Star Wars Eclipse

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse may not even have entered real production yet, as the studio is suffering from major engine problems, according to rumors circulating online.

During the Sacred Symbol's podcast, host Colin Moriarty also revealed some information on the game's story, verified by Tom Henderson as posted on Insider Gaming. According to the new information, the game is apparently not even really in production yet, and the leaked story details are a controlled leak to gauge community reactions and help the studio recruit more developers.

Apparently, Star Wars Eclipse's main character will be called Sarah, a member of a humanoid race that has never appeared before in the Star Wars universe called The Zaraan. This race is at the head of a military-focused empire whose balance is disrupted by Sarah's marriage to Xendo, as the two are part of factions who have very different views, the first a more aggressive, the second a softer. The entire game will revolve around their relationship, it is said.

Ever since its announcement, it was clear that we wouldn't be seeing Star Wars Eclipse anytime soon. Earlier this year, the insider who revealed the game before its official announcement said that development was proceeding better than expected, which contradicts today's report.

Star Wars Eclipse launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Discover Star Wars Eclipse, a new action-adventure, multiple-character branching narrative game set in the High Republic era, presented by Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. Now early in development.

  • The game lets you play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim.
  • Choices have consequences. Every decision you make can have dramatic repercussions on your journey. The way of life in the Outer Rim is being threatened and you must define your path.

