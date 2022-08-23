New Quantic Dream Game to be Shown Off at Gamescom 2022, Leaker Claims

French developer Quantic Dream will be showing off a new game during this week’s Gamescom 2022 event, it has been claimed.

This information comes from sources close to known leaker Tom Henderson, who writes that Quantic Dream’s new game is said to be revealed during a behind-the-scenes presentation at the annual event in Cologne. The game could also make an appearance during tonight’s Opening Night Live broadcast presented by Geoff Keighley, although this isn’t entirely clear at this point.

As announced late last year, the French developer is currently actively working on Star Wars Eclipse. Whether this rumored announcement is related to this Eclipse remains to be seen.

“In addition to Star Wars Eclipse though, one source, with knowledge of some games under development at Quantic Dream has said that the studio is currently working on at least three individual projects; Star Wars Eclipse, Spellcaster, and Dreamland”, Henderson writes in his article.

Star Wars Eclipse was officially announced during The Game Awards back in 2021.

Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. The game will build upon Quantic Dream's expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.

Crafted by a diverse team of writers, game creators, and interactive storytelling experts, all with a deep affinity for the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars Eclipse will feature new places to explore through untold stories with unique characters, each with their own path, abilities, and roles to play.

Star Wars Eclipse is currently in early development in Paris, France, and Montreal, Canada and will be published globally by Quantic Dream. The team is recruiting in both locations for top talents in the world to work on this exciting new project.