Disney & Marvel Games Showcase Slated for September, Amy Hennig’s Marvel Game to be Shown

Nathan Birch
Aug 15, 2022
Disney has been increasingly pushing into the gaming space through their Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games labels, so the announcement of a new Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is something to be rather excited for. The showcase will emanate from this year’s D23 Expo and will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. Not a lot has been confirmed for the show, but we do know we’ll be getting a first look at the Marvel team game from Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media studio. You can get more details, below.

“The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

Related Story
Black Panther Game Reportedly Coming from New EA Studio Headed by Shadow of Mordor Vets

Fans attending D23 Expo 2022 in person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways. On the D23 Expo show floor, fans can visit Aniplex’s Disney Twisted-Wonderland booth to learn more about the unique anime-style game inspired by iconic Disney Villains.”

So, what else might be shown? There are a lot of possibilities! In addition to Amy Hennig’s Marvel game, there’s also the rumored Black Panther title from EA, although you should expect Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine to be reserved for an upcoming PlayStation showcase. On the Lucasfilm front, we have Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars Eclipse, Massive Entertainment's open-world Star Wars game, Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game, and Amy Hennig’s Star Wars title (although that one is unlikely… don’t want to overwork poor Amy). As for 20th Century Games, there’s that Unreal Engine 5 Aliens game and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. So yeah, this could be a pretty big showcase if Disney wants it to be.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will livestream on September 9 at 1pm PT. What are you expecting from the show?

