Star Wars Eclipse Is Quantic Dream’s Most Ambitious Project; Won’t Be a Reskin of Detroit: Become Human

Star Wars Eclipse is Quantic Dream's most ambitious project to date, and it will not be just a reskin for Detroit: Become Human.

Speaking with IGN, studio founder David Cage commented on the upcoming game, saying that it will be very different from Detroit: Become Human, primarily due to the different setting. As such, Star Wars Eclipse will not be a skin of the studio's previous game, although what the developer learned with Detroit: Become Human will obviously influence the game.

"We spent a lot of time trying to imagine our world 10, 15, 20 years from now – what would the technology be like? Do we believe that androids would be part of our societies? I think Star Wars is a very different setting – it's far, far away, as you know. So it's something different."

"Star Wars is not going to be a skin of Detroit. The two games will be very different, very different, although we will also of course use what we learned. But it's not going to be a copycat by any means; it's going to be a very different experience."

David Cage also commented on how the opportunity to work on Star Wars Eclipse came about and how Quantic Dream just jumped in what is the studio's most ambitious project to date.

"They became part of our culture, and part of our consciousness somehow, and the creative ideas that we had were also inspired by this film, along with some others. And when we had the opportunity to potentially contribute to such a monument of pop culture, it's like a dream come true. So we didn't hesitate for a second, and we just jumped in. It's just a very exciting project. And it is the most ambitious project of our studio, for sure."

Star Wars Eclipse launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.