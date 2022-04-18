Star Wars Eclipse Development Is Going Better Than Expected; May Release in 2025 – Rumor

Star Wars Eclipse's development is proceeding better than some reports are suggesting, and the game may release in 2015, according to a new report.

AccountNgt, who revealed the game developed by Quantic Dream before its official announcement, revealed that the game will be the next big one the studio will release, and that development is going better than some would have us believe.

Another report I got confirms again the existence of a Dark Sorcerer based game from Quantic Dream that I had reported a few months ago. SW Eclipse would be the next big game that QD would release tho. Apparently the development is going better than some would have you believe. — AccountNgt (@accngt) April 16, 2022

In another tweet, AccountNgt stated that Star Wars Eclipse will probably release in 2025, as it has started development in early 2021.

As I said before, probably 2025. They started development in early 2021. — AccountNgt (@accngt) April 16, 2022

As AccountNgt has proven to be reliable, revealing Star Wars Eclipse before its official announcement, there is likely some truth in what they have revealed. Still, as the report contradicts an earlier one from Tom Henderson, who also proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take everything with a grain of salt.

Star Wars Eclipse launches on a yet to be confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.