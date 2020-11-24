Standalone Red Dead Online Coming in December

The standalone version of Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer component, is headed to all platforms at the beginning of December.

Rockstar Games revealed that the game will be up for grabs as a completely separate entity from Red Dead Redemption 2, much like GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto 5, and it'll be up for purchase at the reduced price of $4.99 until February 15, 2021. After that, it'll be back at its regular price.

Should you decide to take the plunge to get the standalone version of Red Dead Online and realize you also want to spend time in Red Dead Redemption 2 as well, you can purchase Story Mode from within Red Dead Online. In-game purchases for all-new content in the standalone version will be available as well, including options for the new Bounty Hunter Role expansion, set to debut next week.

The Bounty Hunter Role expansion will offer ten additional ranks to earn in the class, as well as new criminals to hunt and Prestigious gear to unlock as you progress through the DLC. Legendary Bounties will be available for discerning hunters, and there's also a 100 Rank Outlaw Pass that comes with your purchase.

To help prep for the new role, all Bounty Hunter missions in Red Dead Online are currently offering double XP as well as special bonuses for all Posse members for Free Roam and Bounty Missions in addition to Free Roam events.

It's important to note that the standalone Red Dead Online will require up to 123GB of disk space, so if you do plan on purchasing Story Mode on top of the online multiplayer portion, you're going to need a decent amount of space to contain everything. With how difficult it can be right now to free up space for digital games on new consoles, this might be something of a concern for many. Here's hoping the game doesn't continue to balloon in size over time.