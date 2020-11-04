New Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Optimizes Settings for 2GB VRAM GPUs, Boosting Performance by Using Medium Textures

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod has been made available, optimizing the game’s visual settings for those with, at least, a 2GB VRAM graphics cards.

Created by ‘Denis Winter’, this modification is basically a modified settings file that allows users to use the game’s medium graphics settings when running Rockstar’s game on a 2GB VRAM GPU. For those unaware - the game prevents using medium settings when using such a GPU. According to the modder, the mod uses a mixture of low, medium and high graphic settings for a balance between maximum quality and performance on a 2GB DDR5 GPU.

While it depends on your hardware setup, various users of the mod have reported notable performance gains with FPS improving from mid-30’s to 45-50FPS. If you’re using a 2GB VRAM GPU and want to improve performance, I suggest checking out this mod. Please note that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most demanding current-gen titles, and performance gains are not guaranteed.

This new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod for PC can be downloaded via Nexusmods right here. Please note that there are various versions available – pick the one that best suits your setup.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was initially only released on consoles in 2018. The PC version launched one year ago.