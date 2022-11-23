Rockstar Bans NFTs as Part of GTA Online’s New RP Server Guidelines

Rockstar cracked down on NFTs after its latest update to their roleplaying server guidelines over GTA Online. While the company states that they definitely want to support roleplaying itself, it also states that they don't want any misuse of its trademarks or IP to sell items for real-world currency. So, add another company that isn't interested in NFTs to the list, I suppose.

The update also comes with a statement regarding RP servers. You can read it below:

Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to showcase their passion for our games. Third party “Roleplay” servers are an extension of the rich array of community-created experiences within Grand Theft Auto that we hope will continue to thrive in a safe and friendly way for many years to come.

As such, Take-Two’s legal enforcement policy will be aligned with our current PC Single-Player mods policy, with priority in enforcement actions focused on: (i) misuse of Rockstar Games trademarks or game intellectual property (IP); (ii) importation or misuse of other IP in the project, including other Rockstar IP, real-world brands, characters, trademarks or music; (iii) commercial exploitation, including the sale of “loot boxes” for real-world currency or its in-game equivalent, the sale of virtual currencies, generating revenue via corporate sponsorships or in-game integrations, or the use of cryptocurrencies or crypto assets (e.g. “NFTs”); (iv) making new games, stories, missions, or maps; or (v) interfering with our official multiplayer or online services, including GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

The statement ends with Rockstar saying that this is not a license and it doesn't constitute endorsement, approval, or authorization of any third-party project. Of course, the "enforcement of actions" will probably worry a few crowds since Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive is one of those trigger-happy companies when it comes to lawsuits.

We'll continue to develop this story as more details come.