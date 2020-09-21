Spider-Man PS5 Remaster Won’t Feature Crossgen Saves, Standalone Release Being Considered

Last week Sony announced those who purchase Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5 will also get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, but some questions about the revival of the 2018 game remained. Thankfully, Insomniac Games have taken to Twitter over the past few days to answer some of those questions and concerns.

Sony has yet to clarify whether Marvel's Spider-Man will support any sort of “Smart Delivery” upgrade scheme, but for now, it seems like you’ll need to buy Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS4 or PS5 to play the next-gen version of the game. That said, can we at least expect our PS4 save files to carry over the PS5? Sadly, no dice, says Insomniac.

Saves won’t transfer from the original game to the Remaster — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

But will we eventually be able to buy Spider-Man: Remastered on its own without shelling out for the full Miles Morales package? Insomniac admits they’ve “thought about that scenario.”

We'll provide more info on that as soon as we can but we have thought about that scenario! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 18, 2020

That said, don’t expect to ever see a physical copy of Spider-Man: Remastered on store shelves…

no plans to release physically — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, getting back to Spider-Man: Miles Morales specifically, Insomniac has confirmed there won’t be an expensive collector’s edition packed with physical goodies.

No collectors edition at this time, we figured you’d want the cash for a shiny new console and other games 😊 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 19, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered will include 4K resolution, 60fps gameplay, updated character models, ray tracing, updated lighting, DualSense haptic feedback, and more. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will set you back $70 and eat up 105GB of precious PS5 SSD space.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PS4 and PS5 on November 12 or November 19, depending on where you live. Those who buy the PS4 version can upgrade to PS5 for free.