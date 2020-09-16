Spider-Man: Miles Morales a PS5 Launch Title, Also Coming to PS4, 4K Gameplay Revealed

Note: This is a developing story. More detail about Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be added later.

Ever since Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced back at the big PlayStation 5 reveal in June, fans assumed the game would be a launch title, but Sony never actually confirmed that. Well, thankfully, now they have! Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch side-by-side with the PS5, and Sony has dropped a new 4K gameplay trailer that shows off Insomniac’s next-gen revamp of Manhattan in all it’s glory. Check it out, below.

Looking darn impressive! Here’s a bit more detail about Miles Morales’ story:

Let’s set the scene for the game a little more. It’s now wintertime, about a year after the events of the first game. Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, and a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PS5 on at launch. The game will also be coming to PS4 and those that buy the current-gen version can upgrade for free.