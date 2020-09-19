PS5 Game Sizes Revealed – Demon’s Souls Is 66GB, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Takes 105GB

If you've been wondering about PS5 game sizes, the official website has now listed those of the two most anticipated PlayStation 5 launch exclusives, the Demon's Souls remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

FromSoftware's masterpiece game, whose PlayStation 5 remake is being handled by Bluepoint, will take up 66GB.

Discover Where The Journey Began Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before. Become the Slayer of Demons Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls. Master The Arts of Sorcery and War Perfect and hone your skills in combat – know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end – it’s just another state of being. Face The World's Greatest Warriors Face the world’s greatest warriors in ferocious PvP combat with online* invasions adding to the danger of your quest. Or play cooperatively by summoning allies to aid in your fight against the demons.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition requires 105GB of space, though it's worth reminding this version also includes the fully remastered 2018 game including updated assets. On its own, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales requires 50GB.

The Rise of Miles Morales Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills. A War for Power A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good. A Vibrant New Home Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling neighbourhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.

What do you think about these first PS5 game sizes? As a reminder, both the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the regular edition come with a custom-built 825GB SSD. Storage will be expandable through an NVMe M.2 SSD for PS5 games, and through USB HDDs for PS4 games.