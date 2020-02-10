Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 Android 10 Rollout Halted Due to Numerous Bugs in the Software

It is not uncommon for software upgrades to break features in some devices. Last year, OnePlus 6 and 6T users found that out the hard way after the Android 10 upgrade rendered the device unusable for many. OnePlus is still cleaning up the mess caused by its botched Android 10 rollout, and it appears that Sony is now on that list too. Several Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 users have taken to platforms such as Reddit and Sony's forums to complain about a plethora of bugs after updating their devices to Android 10 last month.

Several Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ3 owners complaining about accelerated battery drain, degraded fingerprint scanner performance, and more after installing Android 10 update

One of the most common troubles several users have after a major software upgrade is an accelerated battery drain. Very often, it is due to unoptimized apps hogging up resources in the background. However, there have been several instances where the underlying software was responsible. In the Xperia XZ2 and XZ3's case, the chances of it leaning towards the latter seem higher.

Another recurring theme among the sea of complaints is the fingerprint sensor not working properly. After installing the update, it takes significantly longer to unlock the screen using biometric authentication. The overall responsiveness of the UI seems to have slowed down too. To make matters worse, some Stock apps such as the camera and SMS messenger don't seem to work too.

Lastly, several users have found that some Google apps such as Maps are stuck on an infinite update loop, essentially rendering them useless. A simple reboot seems to have fixed the problem for some users, but it comes at the cost of slowing the phone down even more. The Android 10 update seems to have broken a lot of things, and you can find a handy list of known issues and workarounds on this Reddit thread.

Sony appears to have halted the rollout indefinitely until it can iron out all the kinks. In the meanwhile, if you happen to be a Sony Xperia XZ2 or Xperia XZ3 user, do let us know in the comments if the update has affected your device in any way. We'll also post a detailed guide on how to downgrade your phone to Android Pie, so watch this space for more information.