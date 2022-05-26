Sony Plans to Make Gran Turismo Film; Currently Eyeing Need for Speed Movie Director

Live action video game movies, they’ll keep coming out as long as people go out to see them. Some of them are successful, like the Sonic the Hedgehog movie duology, and others… not so much. That said, does anyone here remember the Need for Speed movie from 2014? No? You’d be forgiven, as it was yet another video game movie that was a failure, critics-wise.

Today, in the video game movie landscape, PlayStation Productions is slated to make a movie after the Gran Turismo series of racing games. Gran Turismo was originally released in 1997 on the PlayStation, and since then, the series has pushed nearly 86 million units for Sony, with the series’ latest venture released two months ago.

Gran Turismo 7 Review – I’m in Love with My Car [Updated & Score Lowered due to Microtransactions]

The last time they did this was with this year’s Uncharted, starring Tom Holland as series protagonist Nathan Drake. That movie was a case of it being critically underwhelming but audiences liked it a lot. The movie launched in its opening weekend with $44 million earned, ending at around $400.8 worldwide.

Back to the Gran Turismo project. It’s still in very early development, and the only really concrete detail that we know (aside from it existing) is that Neill Blomkamp is currently being eyed to direct the upcoming project. This is why I asked the NFS question, by the way. Neill Blomkamp is known for movies such as District 9, which did very well with critics and audiences alike.

Sony isn’t only doing Gran Turismo when it comes to movies and TV shows; their TV series The Last of Us is still being worked on with Craig Mazin set to write and act as its executive producer. We also have the Twisted Metal project over at Peacock, starring the likes of Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell.

That said, if further updates wind up coming out for this story, we’ll be sure to add to it.