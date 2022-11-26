Gran Turismo PC Ports are Being “Considered” by Polyphony Digital

Gran Turismo 7’s been out for some time now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and the game’s had its own issues since launch. From very aggressive monetization to even further price increases, the latest outing in Polyphony Digital’s driving simulator has had its own share of controversy. Though, on a lighter note, an interesting development’s taken hold.

Earlier today, at the Gran Turismo World Finals in Monaco, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi was in attendance and offered a series of comments related to a PC version of Gran Turismo in the future. In a report from GTPlanet, Yamauchi said the following:

Yes, I do think so. Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title. There are not many platforms that could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.

Polyphony Digital releasing the latest outing for the series on PC actually isn’t an impossible thought.

Considering that God of War (2018) and Horizon Zero Dawn have also seen their own releases on PC, it’s a possibility. There have also been rumors of other games like Returnal ending up on PC, which just so happens to be another PlayStation-exclusive title (as of the time of writing). However, it should be noted that this isn’t guaranteed at all; it’s merely a consideration.

If anything, there’s not much reason to avoid porting it to PC, but ultimately, it’s up to Yamauchi, Sony, and Polyphony to decide if it’ll happen. Whether it leads to anything fruitful, we don’t know, but we’ll update if it does end in a PC announcement. We’ll continue to update as more information on Gran Turismo 7, including patches, DLC, and more, is released.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.